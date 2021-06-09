Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image credit: Daymak

Clean Transport

The Daymak Spiritus, A 3-Wheeled EV, Will Be Able To Mine Cryptocurrencies

Published

There are many new electric vehicles launching despite the pandemic’s disruptions and uncertainties. Ford recently announced the new  F-150 Lightning for 2022 and the Mach E was made available this year. The Rivian R1T is expected in June of 2021. Some Cybertrucks may be delivered in 2021; others in 2022 depending on what motors they have. These are just some of the new EVs on the horizon and they are among the most notable ones. A smaller EV, a 2-seater called the Daymak Spiritus, is due in 2023. The Spiritus is different though, because it will be able to mine cryptocurrencies.

Daymak Spiritus

Image credit: Daymak

One of the intriguing aspects of EV technology is that the inventors and innovators who design and manufacture it are not trapped in outdated legacy systems thinking. Adding the ability to mine cryptocurrencies is not as ‘out there’ on an EV as it would be with a gas-powered minivan. Expectations for electric vehicles usually are ‘out of the box’ and not restricted to old ideas. Many EV owners and enthusiasts are techies so it makes sense they would be early adopters of EVs. (Elon Musk, for example, made millions in Silicon Valley before he became involved with Tesla.)

That an electric vehicle would be crypto-enabled is an intriguing prospect. Aldo Baiocchi, CEO of Daymak, answered some questions about the Spiritus for CleanTechnica.

How can an electric vehicle mine cryptocurrencies and which cryptos will your EV mine?

We are placing a RTX 3070 Geoforce GPU or multiple RTX 3070 Geoforc 3070 GPUs (optional) that are required for autonomous driving calculations. They will mine from 60MH to 500MH. We will set them to mine from the best mining pools automatically or allow the user to pick. The users can settle on a variety of cryptos of their liking.

About how much per month might your EV make by crypto mining?

A 60MH 3070 GPU, depending on crypto prices, could earn $3 and $5 USD a day. A 500MH would be $24 to $40 USD a day.

What else will your EV use cryptocurrencies for?

Through our Daymak Nebula Wallet we plan to connect payment on the fly for drive-throughs, tolls, and regular payments or purchase wherever crypto is accepted. Conversions and payments around the world.

 Will people be able to buy your EV using cryptocurrency?

Yes. We accept a variety of cryptos already – Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Cardano.

 Your EV will have solar panels….what will be the solar power capacity of the panels?

The solar power capacity of the panels will be 100W.

 What kind of battery chemistry will your EV have, what will be the battery size and what is the expected range?

 Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC).

 Is the EV a two-seater?

 Yes, the EV is a two-seater. 

When will it be available for purchase and where will it be available?

You can purchase online now at www.daymakavvenire.com and it will be available in 2023.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Hello, I have been writing online for some time, and enjoy the outdoors. If you like, you can follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JakeRsol

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cleantech News

Crypto Miami Scores $25 Million Win For Algorand

Atlanta-based Borderless Capital is investing $25 million in Miami blockchain startups that use an emerging alternative cryptocurrency platform called Algorand to help local companies...

6 days ago

Consumer Technology

Money Is An Environmental & Energetic Burden: A Brief Overview Of Banking, Bitcoin, & PIVX

If you’re reading this, you’ve most likely read other articles regarding how “bad” Bitcoin (BTC) has become for the environment. But really, how much...

May 28, 2021

Air Quality

Companies Are Turning to Blockchain To Certify Green Credentials

While electrified and pure electric vehicle sales continue to outpace the new car market, there remain lingering questions around the ethical sourcing and disposal...

May 20, 2021

Coal

Many In The Bitcoin Community Now Want To Short Tesla [TSLA]

There’s been a lot of drama with Tesla and bitcoin and it peaked yesterday when Elon Musk agreed with Twitter user @CryptoWhale, who said...

May 18, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.