The Daymak Spiritus, A 3-Wheeled EV, Will Be Able To Mine Cryptocurrencies

There are many new electric vehicles launching despite the pandemic’s disruptions and uncertainties. Ford recently announced the new F-150 Lightning for 2022 and the Mach E was made available this year. The Rivian R1T is expected in June of 2021. Some Cybertrucks may be delivered in 2021; others in 2022 depending on what motors they have. These are just some of the new EVs on the horizon and they are among the most notable ones. A smaller EV, a 2-seater called the Daymak Spiritus, is due in 2023. The Spiritus is different though, because it will be able to mine cryptocurrencies.

One of the intriguing aspects of EV technology is that the inventors and innovators who design and manufacture it are not trapped in outdated legacy systems thinking. Adding the ability to mine cryptocurrencies is not as ‘out there’ on an EV as it would be with a gas-powered minivan. Expectations for electric vehicles usually are ‘out of the box’ and not restricted to old ideas. Many EV owners and enthusiasts are techies so it makes sense they would be early adopters of EVs. (Elon Musk, for example, made millions in Silicon Valley before he became involved with Tesla.)



That an electric vehicle would be crypto-enabled is an intriguing prospect. Aldo Baiocchi, CEO of Daymak, answered some questions about the Spiritus for CleanTechnica.



How can an electric vehicle mine cryptocurrencies and which cryptos will your EV mine?

We are placing a RTX 3070 Geoforce GPU or multiple RTX 3070 Geoforc 3070 GPUs (optional) that are required for autonomous driving calculations. They will mine from 60MH to 500MH. We will set them to mine from the best mining pools automatically or allow the user to pick. The users can settle on a variety of cryptos of their liking.

About how much per month might your EV make by crypto mining?

A 60MH 3070 GPU, depending on crypto prices, could earn $3 and $5 USD a day. A 500MH would be $24 to $40 USD a day.

What else will your EV use cryptocurrencies for?

Through our Daymak Nebula Wallet we plan to connect payment on the fly for drive-throughs, tolls, and regular payments or purchase wherever crypto is accepted. Conversions and payments around the world.



Will people be able to buy your EV using cryptocurrency?

Yes. We accept a variety of cryptos already – Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Cardano.

Your EV will have solar panels….what will be the solar power capacity of the panels?

The solar power capacity of the panels will be 100W.

What kind of battery chemistry will your EV have, what will be the battery size and what is the expected range?

Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC).

Is the EV a two-seater?

Yes, the EV is a two-seater.

When will it be available for purchase and where will it be available?

You can purchase online now at www.daymakavvenire.com and it will be available in 2023.