Audi Ur Quattro Gets Million-Dollar All-Electric Rebirth

One of the most iconic cars of the Group B era, the Audi Ur Quattro was designed around the idea that all-wheel drive and high-performance could go hand-in-hand. It may seem obvious now, but only because that original Quattro coupe — along with legendary drivers like Michelle Mouton, Walter Röhrl, and Juha Kankkunen — did such an incredible job of crushing almost everything out there, almost everywhere. Now, a company called ELegend is bringing it back, electric-style.
This latest reborn classic follows in the footsteps of the Singer Porsche and reborn Lancia Stratos concept of the last few years, but the electric motors means the ELegend EL-1 (that’s the unfortunate alphanumeric that’s going to be slapped on the back of this, rather than the more obvious UR-E) will likely be quicker than those cars, at least in a straight line. Indeed, ELegends promises a 0-100 km time of just 2.8 seconds, thanks to its 3 electric motors (2 at the rear axle and 1 at the front axle). Altogether, the system’s power output is rated at 816 HP and 1180 lb-ft of TQ. (!)
Still, there’s more to this car than old-school looks and big-time modern power. Clever design choices abound, like these pencil-thin side view cameras to cut down on weight and aerodynamic drag …
… and this roof-width NACA duct, which seems like it might actually be functional, assuming there’s some battery-cooling hardware hiding somewhere under that big glass rear hatch. Worst case, you’ll have a heck of a bug collection after just a few hundred miles of driving!
Adding to the classic “high rake” look of the EL-1 are a set of 19″ wheels up front and 20″ wheels in the rear. Heck, even the batteries are neat — they’re arranged in a T formation, similar to what the original GM/Saturn EV-1 ran. There’s a precedent here, is what I’m saying, and comparisons to the EV-1 are high praise around these parts, so there you are. With a chassis designed and developed by the material experts at Roding Automobile GmbH, the EL-1 seems a well-conceived machine, at least.
For the money they’re asking, it had better be! Like any good reborn classic, the ELegend EL-1 was always going to be pricey — but I still balked at the one million dollar asking price. I can’t help but read it Dr. Evil-style, either, but that probably says more about me than it does about the car.
What do you guys think? Is this a faithful enough recreation of the original Group B classic to merit a 7-figure price tag, or would you rather pick up a half-dozen Audi e-Tron GTs or Porsche Taycans for the same money? Check out the photo gallery and spec sheet (from ELegend) below, then let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.
ELegend EL-1 Photo Gallery
BODY
|Type
|Retrofuturistic Full Electric Supercar
|Body Structure
|Full Axis-2-Axis Carbonfiber Moncoqoue
|Materials
|Composite
|Length
|4155 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Height
|1270 mm
|Doors
|2
|Seats
|2
|Cargo
|front
|Frunk for Charge-Cables etc.
|rear
|2 carry on bags + 2 golfbags
POWERTRAIN
|Layout
|AWD
|Transmission
|ESingle-gear transmission
Limited-slip differential front and rear
|Max. Power
|600kW / 816HP
|front
|1 x 150kW
|rear
|2 x 225kW
|Max. Torque
|front
|500 Nm
|rear
|1100 Nm
|Transmission
|front
|Single-Speed Gearbox Limited Slip Differential
|rear
|Single-Speed Gearbox Limited Slip Differential
CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION
|Wheelbase
|Track
|2445 mm
|front
|1630 mm
|rear
|1604 mm
|Steering
|Electric Power Steering incl. Normal and Sport Mode
|Suspension
|Double-wishbone axle at front and rear
3-way adjustable Dampers in front and rear
Adjustable Anti-Rollbars front and rear
BATTERY
|Voltage Level
|800 V
|Max. Capacity
|90 kWh
|Onboard Charging
|yes, 22 kW
|DC-Fast-Charging
|yes, up to 300 kW
|Cooling System
|liquid cooled
BRAKES
|Braking System
|360 mm discs all around
Four-piston brake calipers
|Assistance
|ESP System with Normal and Sport Mode
WEIGHT
|Curb weight
|1650 kg
|Weight Ratio (front/rear)
|47/53
|Weight power ratio
|2 kg/PS
WHEELS
|Front
|Rims
|Custom Forged 19″ Lightweight
|Tires
|285/30R19
|Rear
|Rims
|Custom Forged 20″ Lightweight
|Tires
|285/30R20
PERFORMANCE
|Vmax
|300 km/h
|Acceleration
|0-100 km/h
|2.8 s
|0-200 km/h
|8.5 s
|Braking 100-0 km/h
|t.b.d
|Range (WLTP)
|425 km
|Consumption
|~21 kWh/100 km
Source | More Images: ELegend, via GTSpirit.