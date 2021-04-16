Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV
Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, image courtesy GM

Cars

The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV Is Creating An Awesome New Market

Published

The first real mass market sub-$5,000 car was supposed to be here a few decades ago. That car could have been the ICE version of the Tata Nano. The Nano never really took off at the scale envisioned by Tata back then. It did, however, reignite the conversation into the need for an affordable bare-bones basic small city vehicle around the world — a vehicle that would meet a lot of commuters’ needs, and a decent vehicle to take one from point A to point B without a warp-speed 0 to 100 km/h takeoff and a plethora of bells and whistles.

A new star and hope for the new “people’s car” was born last year, and this time it’s even better because its electric! Around the middle of last year, the SAIC, General Motors, and Wuling partnership released the Hong Guang MINI EV. In just over six months, the MINI EV sold 119,255 vehicles in China in 2020, second only to the Tesla Model 3, which sold 139,925 units in 2020. The MINI EV has continued its impressive run in China and is currently topping the sales charts in China for 2021. 

The MINI EV is very popular in the 3rd tier Chinese cities and is enabling people who would not have been able to afford a car to be able to get a decent affordable vehicle. Starting at just $4,200, the MINI EV’s appeal to non-consumers or the market traditionally targeted by automakers has a real potential to disrupt the auto industry. The SAIC, General Motors, and Wuling partnership is planning to produce at least 500,000 of these MINI EVs this year. The success of the Hong Guang MINI EV shows that there is a huge market for these basic EVs.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV

Hong Guang MINI EV Specs

The Hong Guang MINI EV has two battery options and some decent specs for that price:

  • 120 km of range (NEDC)  using 9.2 kWh battery for just $4,112
  • 170 km of range (NEDC) using 13.8 kWh battery for $5,540
  • A top speed of 100 km/h
  • A 13 kW and 85 Nm electric motor
  • Can seat up to 4 people
  • Very decent boot space of 741 liters of space when the rear seats are folded down
  • 2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide, and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase.

The success of the Hong Guang MINI EV is an example of market-creating innovation, and several firms are also ramping up production of vehicles in this segment while other firms are now introducing new vehicles into this market, launching similarly priced small EVs. The new version of the Changan BenBen E-Star starts at 29,800 ($4,500), which is very good value for the money considering that the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is a 3-door, 4-seater vehicle while the E-Star is a 4-door 5-seater car. The E-Star also gets a bigger battery pack, a 31.18 kWh (LFP) pack, and gets a longer range of 301 km (NEDC), with the higher, slightly more expensive trim versions starting from about $6,100.

China’s Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) market has probably set a precedent for this type of disruptive innovation. These LSEVs have been quite popular in small towns and in rural areas in China. They are quite an upgrade from bicycles, e-bikes, and motorcycles, as they protect drivers from the elements and generally cost less than $3,000. Over 5 million of these LSEVs, which generally come with lead acid batteries, have been sold in China. These are some of the funky looking small vehicles you can get on Alibaba. Now for just about $1,000 more, people can now get better quality, faster, more powerful city EVs with longer lasting LFP batteries. Some of the big players in the LSEV segment, such as Levdeo, are now joining the race. Levdeo is introducing the Letin Mango in this new mini EV segment. Another firm is launching the cheapest EV in China and this car is a whole $100 cheaper than the Hong Guang MINI EV! The Jemmel Lingbox Coco starts at about $4,100, good value for a car with a 30kW motor giving 95 Nm of torque and a range of 120 km (NEDC) — also from an LFP battery.

We are pretty sure will see more players enter this market in China and also start to export to other countries in Asia, Africa, and other places. For $4,000, I want one! Already some firms are offering an upgraded model of the Hong Guang MINI EV known as the Nikrob Freze in Europe. Is the age of the small city EV upon us?

Images courtesy of GM.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E Preorders Open In China, Charging Partnerships With State Grid & NIO

As with the Tesla Model 3, the Ford Mustang Mach-E made for the Chinese market will be made in China (rather than Mexico). Logical....

3 days ago

Batteries

BYD Targets Low- & Middle-Income Drivers, Goes All In On LFP Battery Technology

BYD has introduced two new electric car models for the Chinese market and announced it will use only LFP batteries from now on.

6 days ago

Cars

NIO Has Now Produced 100,000+ Electric Vehicles

One of the hottest young electric vehicle startups, NIO, hit a notable production milestone this week. It produced its 100,000th vehicle on April 7....

April 9, 2021
Geely Zeekr 001 Geely Zeekr 001

Cars

Zeekr – Geely Launches New Premium EV Brand in China

Geely has been making some wild business moves in recent years. Ever since buying Volvo from Ford back in 2010, the company seems to...

April 8, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.