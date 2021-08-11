Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai staff as it began Model 3 exports in October 2020. Image courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Chinese Media: Tesla Sales Expected To Grow; US Media: Tesla Sees “Steep Sales Decline” In China

Published

A couple of days after the U.S. media claimed that Tesla was having a steep sales decline in China, losing ground there, The Global Times, which is a newspaper under the auspices of the nation’s People’s Daily newspaper, said the opposite. Notably, this particular article foresees Tesla growing its sales over the course of the next two months, while the earlier articles were focused on Tesla’s July sales in China and were predicting doom and gloom. (The first month of a quarter always or almost always has considerably fewer sales than the last month of the quarter for Tesla in China.)

The Global Times noted that Tesla’s registrations in China for this month and next month are expected to grow and set a new monthly record of over 30,000 units despite the low numbers of July. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, shared thoughts as to why Tesla saw low registrations in July. Hint, it’s not about lack of demand. In fact, Cui pointed out that the demand for Tesla in China is huge.

“Tesla’s sales drop in the Chinese market was because it needs to ensure adequate supplies abroad where the demand was huge.”

That’s what we said.

Cui added that Tesla needs to balance demand from both China and overseas in order to maximize its global sales volume. Tesla recently defined Giga Shanghai as its main export center. However, this doesn’t mean that the Chinese market isn’t important to Tesla. Cui noted that this is Tesla’s most important market in the world and that sales are expected to far surpass those of July in August and September.

“Sales in China are expected to rebound sharply in August, greatly exceeding that of July, and could reach a record 30,000 by September.”

Related story: Tesla Giga Shanghai’s New Production Rate Is 450,000/Year

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

When The Wall Street Journal Covers EV Charging

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Articles and videos aimed at prospective electric vehicle buyers are everywhere these days, and more than a few of...

1 hour ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Dave Lee & James Douma Talk Tesla FSD Beta, AI Day, & The Future Of Autonomous Driving

Dave Lee recently held a livestream with machine learning expert James Douma on his YouTube channel “Dave Lee on Investing.” For those who missed...

21 hours ago

Cars

1st Month Of Quarter Sales In, Time For Misleading Fear-Mongering Headlines About Tesla Demand In China

CNN reported today that Tesla’s sales have “cratered” in China. Other outlets reported the info in a similar way. Yes, Tesla’s domestic sales in...

21 hours ago

Cars

The Myth That EVs Aren’t Cost Competitive Is Highly Misleading, & Harmful

The New York Times has published an article stating that EVs aren’t for everyone unless they get cheaper. I agree with this. However, the...

23 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.