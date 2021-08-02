Battista Electric Hyper GT Bespoke Program Announced

Electric vehicles will eventually replace fossil fuel-powered vehicles. This fact is readily observable by anyone who is paying attention to the rise of EVs. Electric vehicles are better for the environment and they have no direct toxic emissions like gas-powered and diesel-powered vehicles do. Additionally, as the world moves toward more and more clean, renewable electricity, electric vehicles will run on power from sunlight, wind, and geothermal sources. Fossil fuel vehicles can never do this. Electric vehicles are also connectable in other ways their fossil-fuel counterparts do not, such as the ability to be refueled at the home at night while the owner is sleeping, charged at work while the owner is working, or plugged in for the V2G option (plus, there are many more EV benefits).

One of the most exciting electric vehicles is the Pininfarina Battista hyper GT. Recently, Automobili Pininfarina announced a bespoke personalization program so the individuals who can afford such an impressive EV can work with the company to create a unique, customized vehicle. Sara Campagnolo, Head of Colour and Materials Design at Automobili Pininfarina, answered some questions about the program for CleanTechnica.

What is the Pininfarina Battista bespoke personalization program?

The bespoke personalization service allows customers to create a Battista that truly reflects their individuality, allowing customers to specify minute details of the car’s specification with our exterior and interior designers to craft a truly unique vehicle.

Is customization available for every Battista hyper GT, and does it cost extra?

The Battista is an exclusive proposition and the world’s first pure-electric hyper GT. Every customer will take advantage of the bespoke service to some degree, whether that is simply down to the choice of interior upholstery right through to creating a vehicle like the New York City inspired model. Costs will understandably vary to reflect the complexity and depth of the enhancements.

How do you work with a client to customize the vehicle and what can be customized?

We invite all our clients to work with the Automobili Pininfarina family to create their perfect Battista, by visiting the team and working with them to create the perfect vehicle — no two clients are the same, so no two Battistas will be the same. The program offers a level of personalization and collaboration not previously available on a luxury vehicle of this nature — for example, there are 128 million interior combinations alone.

How long does the customization process take, and do you provide updates to the client during the process?

The Battista’s bespoke program is woven into the design and production process, but it’s impossible to say how long that process takes, because every vehicle will feature a unique combination of design elements and the nature of the changes will determine how long it lasts. New materials will need to be tested for durability before we can sign them off for production, so the process lasts as long as it takes to reach the desired outcome. We work in close collaboration with clients throughout so they feel very much part of the process, and they’re welcome to visit our Cambiano production facility to meet the team and see the build in progress.

How does the customization relate to sustainability? Are only sustainable materials used during the process?

Customers can choose from a range of materials and finishes that are produced using sustainable processes — from our sustainable leathers, which can be tanned using olive leaves, to carpet mats produced using Econyl threads, which are made using, among other things, repurposed ocean plastics. Automobili Pininfarina is an innovator both in terms of design and the materials and processes it uses.

Does the customization program mean each Battista hyper GT will be unique?

Every Battista will be a unique creation, engineered and hand-finished by the artisans at our Cambiano manufacturing facility, where countless Pininfarina models from the last nine decades have been created.

If so, will the uniqueness of each vehicle equate to greater value, contrasting with most mass-produced car models which are almost the same with some minor differences?

Every Battista represents a unique investment and its future value will reflect this uniqueness. Thanks to our comprehensive personalization service, each vehicle will have a distinct provenance and story to tell. Like Pininfarina designs from the past, it will be a collector’s item, to be driven and enjoyed for decades to come. Pininfarina designs are renowned as investments. The same is expected of Battista.

How was the first bespoke commission inspired by New York City?

The customer of this particular vehicle has chosen a design that incorporates a beautifully executed red, white, and blue color scheme to pick out the colors of the American flag. It was first shown to the client in New York – their favorite US city – and it quickly became known as the New York City car.