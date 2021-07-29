Tesla Will Hold AI Day 2021 On August 19

Elon Musk just announced on Twitter that Tesla will hold “AI Day” on August 19. That’s all the info we have for now, so I wanted to pose to readers here: What do you think Tesla will cover on AI Day? What potential surprises are around the corner?
Tesla AI Day August 19th
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2021
Here are some recent Tesla AI and Tesla Full Self Driving articles to whet your appetite and potentially stimulate some ideas:
