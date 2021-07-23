HyperChange’s Gali Shares Perfect Tesla FSD V9 Drive — 0 Disengagements

Gali Russel with HyperChange has been sharing several of his FSD V9 beta testing videos, but this one is pretty special. It’s an unedited video of his drive through Capitol Hill in Seattle to get a sandwich at 8:00 pm. The car drove 100% on FSD there and back with no disengagements. “This was the first time I ever tried this route or attempted to film an unedited FSD video … and the car did perfect.”

“Honestly, I was expecting like six disengagements, I’m not gonna lie,” he said toward the end of the video. The video is a little over 16 minutes of him — well, Tesla’s FSD V9 — driving. The car successfully performed a right at a red light, saw a biker and was cautious, saw a blinking yellow light and turned left after stopping, stopped for pedestrians, and more.

Right after Gali got his sandwich, he recorded the trip back home, and the first thing the car encountered was another bicyclist in front of it. The car recognized the bicyclist and Gali pointed it out on the screen. The cyclist was in blue, as were a few of the cars driving through the intersection they were stopped at. Gali noted that if he was the driver and the car wasn’t, he would probably have gotten closer to the cyclist.

This was also the first time Gali had FSD actually get on the highway. The car navigated the ramps smoothly.