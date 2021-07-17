Connect with us

Tesla Now Offers FSD Subscription For $199 To Eligible Owners

Published

Tesla is now offering a Full Self-Driving subscription monthly package for $199. This gives Tesla owners a monthly option instead of just an upfront payment of $10,000 for the software. It should be noted that this is a driver assistance system that doesn’t make Tesla’s vehicles fully autonomous. Drivers need to continue to remain attentive while operating the vehicle. The software suite is called “Full Self-Driving” because that’s the eventual target.

An owner who is eligible for the subscription told CNBC that they received a note from Tesla, and the note said:

“Full Self-Driving capability is now available as a monthly subscription. Upgrade your Model Y … for $199 (excluding taxes) to experience features like Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Auto Park, Summon and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

The article added that this Tesla Model Y owner had all of the necessary components to start a FSD subscription. There were others who didn’t and would have to pay $1,500 to upgrade their vehicle’s computer to Hardware 3, which is needed for FSD. For anyone who has bought a new Tesla in the past few years (or more than the past few years), though, the hardware is already in their cars and SUVs.

For Tesla owners who bought Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot package, they can purchase a subscription for FSD for $99. Tesla shared more details on its website about the new subscription package.

Tesla noted that if drivers are using FSD for anything that isn’t authorized or for anything that’s inappropriate, it could suspend or even cancel their subscriptions. This makes sense and shows that Tesla will take action to prevent accidents caused by inattentive drivers or drivers who are abusing the software.

Tesla also emphasized the importance of active supervision:

“Full Self-Driving capability features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous. You’re responsible for any and all speeding, tolls, parking, and other traffic violations even when the features are in use. It’s your responsibility to make sure that you only use Full Self-Driving capability features when it’s safe and legal to do so.”

When purchasing a Full Self-Driving subscription, Tesla noted:

“You expressly acknowledge and agree that the use of or any reliance upon any information or content available through the service is solely and completely at your own risk and responsibility. It is your sole responsibility to ensure that you (and or any other occupant of your vehicle) follow instructions for use of the service and exercise good judgment and obey traffic and all other applicable laws and regulations when operating your vehicle, using the equipment and service and/or evaluating whether the use of any of the services (and/or the routing and direction data you receive) is safe and legal under the circumstances.”

In other words, if the driver misuses the software and crashes, it’s the driver’s fault, not the car’s. Tesla is the only case where many, especially the mainstream media, hold the carmaker and not the driver responsible for their actions behind the wheel.

To read more details on Tesla’s new FSD subscription service, click here.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

