Tesla's Cybertruck has some surprising capabilities and features in the works. Image courtesy of Tesla.

Clean Transport

What Surprises Can We Expect From Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Published

Will the production version of the Tesla Cybertruck be identical to what we witnessed during Tesla’s glass-shattering launch event in 2019? Absolutely not. There are plenty of updates we can expect transitioning from prototype to a production-ready pickup. And it appears there are several in the works.

Tesla Cybertruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Photo by Mira Shahan, Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently revealed new information about the Cybertruck while answering a tweet asking about its production and delivery timeline.

Elon being Elon, he did not give an exact timeline, instead noting, “We’re adding rear-wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility.”

This is an exciting addition to Cybertruck’s notable features. Adding 4-wheel steering control to Cybertruck’s list of impressive specs and capabilities will make it a truly breakthrough American-made pickup truck in the market.

It’s worth noting that last year GM released a Hummer EV teaser video that shows four-wheel steering capability. GM called this feature “crab mode” and it caught some positive attention in the truck community.

If Musk and his team are able to demonstrate Cybertruck’s 4-wheel steering before the Hummer EV (expected release fall 2021) — Tesla could steal the show once again. After all, it makes sense for Tesla to offer something like this in order to gain yet another advantage in the super-hot electric pickup truck market.

To that end, there’s also something similar in the works with the all-electric Rivian models — a tank turn feature which should appear in both the Rivian R1T and R1S — all made possible by the electric truck’s four individual motors.

A look inside Tesla’s Cybertruck. Image courtesy of Tesla.

It turns out the 4-wheel steering capability isn’t the only surprise related to Cybertruck. Recently, Tesla applied for some Cybertruck patents revealing the EV pickup truck’s solar bed covernewly designed UI, and a possible 600+ miles of range — perhaps these are some of the things Musk was referring to when he noted: “Lot[s] of other great things coming,” in his recent tweet.

Rumors have also surfaced that Tesla executed a massive $400M dollar deal with Samsung related to Cybertruck utilizing the company’s Electro-Mechanics camera modules — could there be a more advanced camera set-up for Cybertruck too? No side mirrors and cameras instead?

Hard to say. But one thing is for sure — the yoke steering wheel design we see in the official Cybertruck interior photo (shown above) has already made its way into the Tesla Model S Plaid. That said, it will be pretty interesting to see how the yoke steering wheel will turn all four wheels of the Cybertruck.

A Tesla Cybertruck fan-made video from Billy Crammer (YouTube: Billster)

Sure, there’s lots of excitement for other electric trucks coming to market, including the Ford F-150 LightningRivian R1T, and GMC’s Hummer EV — a great thing as we collectively move towards a clean, green, zero-emissions future. That said, there’s also been some genuine missteps in the electric truck segment as it gets going (e.g., LordstownNikola).

It’s no wonder that everyone is waiting, anxiously, for the industry-leader to enter the segment. Tesla’s reservation holders (rumored to be over 1 million strong) keep asking for the Cybertruck timeline because enthusiasm for this polarizing and disruptive pickup truck appear to be unrivaled by any other vehicle in recent history.

However, during the Q4 2020 earnings call, Musk had already answered that Cybertruck volume production will only happen in 2022 at Giga Texas.

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX.

Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

