Tesla Announces Date Of Q2 Earnings Call — What To Expect

Tesla has announced the date for its Q2 2021 earnings call. In a press release, Tesla stated that it will post its financial results for Q2 after the market closes on Monday, July 26, 2021. Tesla will also issue a brief advisory which will include a link to the Q2 2021 update that will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.

Some Things To Expect

Earlier this month, Tesla announced another record quarterly delivery number of 201,250 EVs, which was up 9% from Q1. Tesla will most likely announce record earnings as a result of those numbers. We may also get some updates on the Cybertruck, Semi, and Tesla Energy. Furthermore, we can expect updates on new gigafactory construction across the world and some model production estimates for these locations, including at Giga Shanghai, which continues to expand.

I’m also hoping that Elon Musk will announce when AI Day will take place and possibly give us a glimpse of what to expect on that day. Since FSD Beta V9 has been released, perhaps we may hear more about the progress of FSD as well.

Recent Tesla News

I will just quickly recap here some of Tesla’s latest news for late Q2 and early Q3. We may hear some updates on these topics during the upcoming call.

AI Day

Tesla Vehicle Sales

Tesla Energy

Tesla India

