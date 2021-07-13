Connect with us

Tesla Announces Date Of Q2 Earnings Call — What To Expect

Published

Tesla has announced the date for its Q2 2021 earnings call. In a press release, Tesla stated that it will post its financial results for Q2 after the market closes on Monday, July 26, 2021. Tesla will also issue a brief advisory which will include a link to the Q2 2021 update that will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.

Some Things To Expect

Earlier this month, Tesla announced another record quarterly delivery number of 201,250 EVs, which was up 9% from Q1. Tesla will most likely announce record earnings as a result of those numbers. We may also get some updates on the Cybertruck, Semi, and Tesla Energy. Furthermore, we can expect updates on new gigafactory construction across the world and some model production estimates for these locations, including at Giga Shanghai, which continues to expand.

I’m also hoping that Elon Musk will announce when AI Day will take place and possibly give us a glimpse of what to expect on that day. Since FSD Beta V9 has been released, perhaps we may hear more about the progress of FSD as well.

Recent Tesla News

I will just quickly recap here some of Tesla’s latest news for late Q2  and early Q3. We may hear some updates on these topics during the upcoming call.

Tesla Vision and FSD Beta V9. 

Tesla Vision Sees Better Than Radar

Tesla FSD Will soon Capture Turn Signals, Emergency Service Lights & Hand Gestures.

Tesla’s FSD Beta V9 Stopped Car When Kid Suddenly Ran Out In Front Of Vehicle

AI Day

What Will Elon Musk and Tesla Reveal During AI Day?

Tesla Vehicle Sales

US Auto Sales: Tesla Had Highest % Increase From Q2 2019 To Q2 2021, 5th Highest Volume Increase

Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Still Dominate US Electric Car Sales (Charts)

Could Tesla Be Selling 10 Million Cars A Year By End Of Decade?

Tesla Energy

Tesla Energy, Brookfield, & Dacra Are Developing A Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood In Austin, Texas

Tesla India

Gujarat Government To Tesla: Here’s 1,000 Acres To Set Up A Plant.

Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

