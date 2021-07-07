Gujarat Government To Tesla: Here’s 1,000 Acres To Set Up A Plant.

The Gujarat government is offering Tesla 1,000 acres of land to set up a plant in India, News18 reports. The location of the land is both inside and outside of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones in Mundra. It’s also the home of the largest private port in India.

NEWS: Several Indian states are competing to offer Tesla lucrative deals. The latest to join that race is Gujarat, which has offered nearly 1,000 acres of land in Mundra on the Kutch coast, The Indian Express reported.https://t.co/UcqFlGWMcx — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) July 6, 2021

Gujarat is the latest of many Indian states trying to woo Tesla to set up its base in India. The other two are Maharashtra and Karnataka. All three are coastal states. Each state offers Tesla easy access to West Asian and African markets, but the latest offer includes 1,000 acres of land.

A Gujarat government official told The Indian Express that they’ve told Tesla that land will not be an issue. The official wasn’t sure as to whether the new unit would be purely for exports or a mix of exports and domestic production.

The official noted that Tesla officials aren’t sure if they want to set up a base in Gujarat or stay in Bengaluru. “There is little or no social life in Gujarat, while it is not so in Bengaluru,” the official told the Express. The CEO of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, P. Anbalagan, explained that Tesla officials have been in negotiations with the state government.

The last round was 8 months ago and there’s been no further development there as far as known. He also pointed out that Tesla officials were seeking a large web of charging stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They were also looking at an area near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust — which is where cars would land following imports.