Screenshot from Eli Burton's video.

Tesla FSD Will Soon Capture Turn Signals, Emergency Service Lights, & Hand Gestures

Elon Musk shared some golden Tesla FSD nuggets on Twitter earlier today. Eli Burton shared a video noting that Tesla Vision is able to see and capture the tail lights on other cars. Elon responded that it would soon capture turn signals, hazards, ambulance, and police lights, and even hand gestures — and display them on drivers’ screens.

Drive Tesla Canada asked if FSD would be able to react to ambulance/police vehicles when their lights and sirens are on. Elon replied that action would follow recognition soon thereafter. He also added that cars would listen for sirens and alarms.

This actually made me think of James Law, aka Wreckonize on Twitter. Law is a wrecker (person who works on the highway to take care of things there after an accident) who has been struck a few times due to people not following the Slow Down and Move Over Laws. Law created a system called E-Mode that practically automates the process for following these laws and would signal to other Teslas in the area to that there is some type of accident or something going on and that they need to observe those protocols.

I first interviewed James in 2019 when he pitched his idea to me. He wants to give Tesla this technology that he created. In the second interview, titled “420 With Elon” (because it was published around that date), James shared details of how E-Mode would work, how Tesla could automate it and save lives. The best part is that James wants to give this to Tesla because he believes it would save more lives than Tesla already saves.

That aside, it’s clear that FSD is not only a game-changing technology, but it is literally redefining the car and the smart car.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

