Porsche Taycan Gets Slippery With VR Aero Bodykit

It’s been nearly a year since the guys at Vivid Racing picked up a dark blue Porsche Taycan EV from Porsche Chandler, and the Vivid team has not been taking it easy. Now, after months spent on computers running CFD on their 3D CAD models, the very first example of an aero-enhanced Porsche Taycan is ready … and it looks awesome.

Vivid started off by bringing the existing Taycan body into a computer using ultra-precise 3D laser scans.

It’s a painstaking process, as you can see below. The payoff, however, is an incredibly detailed computer model that ensures a perfect fit for add-on parts. Once it was scanned, the Vivid designers started pushing and pulling on the car’s various surfaces until they had a front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler element on the trunk that produced genuine aerodynamic performance gains in CFD.

The end result? In addition to being a bit lower and sleeker — which, yeah, you might have to slow down a bit more when you’re hitting those suburban speed bumps — the VR Aero Porsche Taycan looks absolutely incredible. I think Vivid’s Dan Mermelstein said it best, though. “If a picture’s worth a thousand words,” he wrote, “these are worth a trillion.”

VR Aero Porsche Taycan

Tuned Porsche cars may not be everyone’s cuppa– especially in “green” or environmentalist circles where, traditionally, making cars bigger and badder and faster meant making them even more destructive to the environment. That’s not necessarily the case anymore, as making an EV corner harder or handle with more confidence doesn’t have the same kind of 1:1 planetary damage relationship that, for example, yanking the catalytic converters off of a V8 Mustang in a bid to free up another 20 or 30 HP would, you know? That’s why I see cars like this one from Vivid — and this one from Unplugged Performance, and this one from ZeroLabs — as hugely important when it comes to changing the conversation about EVs. And that conversation needs to change from one that starts with, “In order to save the planet …” to one that starts with, “Look how much better this is …” and that’s because electric cars are products, not ideologies.

Not any more, anyway, and that’s a really, really good thing. That’s because now, people are actually starting to buy these things in real numbers.

That’s my take, anyway. What’s yours? Do you think head-turning electric tuner cars are as important to getting car enthusiasts and gearheads on board with the EV revolution as I do, or do you think they’re a waste of time and energy? Head on down to the comments and let us know … while you think about it, here’s a few more pics. Enjoy!

Source | Lots More Photos: Vivid Racing.