Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Porsche Taycan Gets Slippery With VR Aero Bodykit

Published

It’s been nearly a year since the guys at Vivid Racing picked up a dark blue Porsche Taycan EV from Porsche Chandler, and the Vivid team has not been taking it easy. Now, after months spent on computers running CFD on their 3D CAD models, the very first example of an aero-enhanced Porsche Taycan is ready … and it looks awesome.

Image courtesy Vivid Racing.

Vivid started off by bringing the existing Taycan body into a computer using ultra-precise 3D laser scans.

It’s a painstaking process, as you can see below. The payoff, however, is an incredibly detailed computer model that ensures a perfect fit for add-on parts. Once it was scanned, the Vivid designers started pushing and pulling on the car’s various surfaces until they had a front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler element on the trunk that produced genuine aerodynamic performance gains in CFD.

The end result? In addition to being a bit lower and sleeker — which, yeah, you might have to slow down a bit more when you’re hitting those suburban speed bumps — the VR Aero Porsche Taycan looks absolutely incredible. I think Vivid’s Dan Mermelstein said it best, though. “If a picture’s worth a thousand words,” he wrote, “these are worth a trillion.”

VR Aero Porsche Taycan

Tuned Porsche cars may not be everyone’s cuppa– especially in “green” or environmentalist circles where, traditionally, making cars bigger and badder and faster meant making them even more destructive to the environment. That’s not necessarily the case anymore, as making an EV corner harder or handle with more confidence doesn’t have the same kind of 1:1 planetary damage relationship that, for example, yanking the catalytic converters off of a V8 Mustang in a bid to free up another 20 or 30 HP would, you know? That’s why I see cars like this one from Vivid — and this one from Unplugged Performance, and this one from ZeroLabs — as hugely important when it comes to changing the conversation about EVs. And that conversation needs to change from one that starts with, “In order to save the planet …” to one that starts with, “Look how much better this is …” and that’s because electric cars are products, not ideologies.

Not any more, anyway, and that’s a really, really good thing. That’s because now, people are actually starting to buy these things in real numbers.

That’s my take, anyway. What’s yours? Do you think head-turning electric tuner cars are as important to getting car enthusiasts and gearheads on board with the EV revolution as I do, or do you think they’re a waste of time and energy? Head on down to the comments and let us know … while you think about it, here’s a few more pics. Enjoy!

 

Source | Lots More PhotosVivid Racing.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

These 5 Plugin Vehicle Models Would Benefit Most From Proposed US EV Tax Credit Update (Chart)

As we reported recently, there’s a big cleantech bill moving through the US Congress that would revive, extend, and expand the zero-emission vehicle tax...

June 4, 2021

Cars

Sweden Continues Electric Vehicle Progress In May With 39.1% Plugin Vehicle Share

Sweden saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach 39.1% in May 2021, up from 21.5% in May 2020. With policy changes still in flux,...

June 3, 2021

Cars

Full Electric Vehicle Registrations Overtake Plugin Hybrids In South Africa

About a year ago we wrote the article “Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Where Are We Now?,” which gave a view on the state of...

May 23, 2021

Cars

Volkswagen ID.4 Is Mopping Up In Europe — April Sales Chart

The Volkswagen ID.3 seems like it just hit the market, but the attention has already shifted to the Volkswagen ID.4, and that’s because the...

May 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.