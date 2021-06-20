Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

India’s Acme Sells Stake In 250-Megawatt Solar Power Project To Foreign Investors

Acme Cleantech Solutions has reported another major equity sale deal for a large solar power project.

Published

According to media reports, Acme Cleantech has sold 49% stake in a 250-megawatt solar power project currently under development in the state of Rajasthan. Denmark’s IFU has acquired 39% on behalf of the Danish SGD Investment Fund while the United Nations’ Sustainable Infrastructure Impact Investments (S3i) has acquired 10% stake in the project.

News of the transaction comes just days after Acme announced a plan to sell 50% equity stake in 900 megawatts of solar power capacity also under development in Rajasthan to Norwegian developer Scatec Solar. Acme had also sold a 400-megawatt project to Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund and a 100-megawatt project to competitor Amplus Solar.

Deals and transactions in India’s renewable energy market have shot up significantly over the last few months.

Most developers have been looking to raise funds to develop new projects, while some have fully exited the market. SoftBank-based SB Energy has reportedly decided to sell its entire 4.9-gigawatt solar and wind portfolio to competitor Adani Green Energy.

Developers Hero Future Energies and Sterling & Wilson also sold a total of 375 megawatts of capacity to Adani Green Energy. Some developers have been looking to raise funds from capital markets. ReNew Power will be listed at Nasdaq through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), while another company, Mytrah Energy, is also exploring a similar route for listing.

Tata Power was reported to have been planning to list a yieldco of its renewable power projects. French utility Total earlier this year acquired a 20% equity stake in Adani Green Energy and a 50% stake in a yieldco of its solar power projects. Greenko Energy Holdings continued to raise debt through green bonds this year.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Tata Group Commissions India’s Largest Solar Carport

Tata Group companies recently commissioned a new solar-powered carport which is India's largest to date.

6 hours ago
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — June 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

4 days ago

Clean Power

Indian Gas Utility Plans To Bid For 400 Megawatts Of Solar Power

India’s largest gas utility, GAIL India, has announced plans to participate in renewable energy auctions, marking its first foray towards competitive auctions. According to...

6 days ago

Clean Power

At G-7 Summit, World Leaders Must Commit to Increasing Climate Finance for Developing Countries

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists By Rachel Cleetus The G-7 Leaders’ Summit is underway, from June 11–13, in Cornwall, UK. As host nation for this...

June 12, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.