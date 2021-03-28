Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image from adanigreenenergy.com

Clean Power

India’s Adani Green Energy To Buy 300 Megawatts of Operational Solar Projects

Published

Continuing its aggressive growth, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies — Adani Green Energy — has plans to acquire two large-scale solar power projects.

According to media reports, Adani Green Energy is looking to acquire a 250-megawatt solar power project from another Indian private renewable energy developer. The project is located in the northern state of Rajasthan and was commissioned by Hero Future Energies. The project has a long-term power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India at a tariff of Rs 2.53 (3.49¢) per kilowatt-hour. The transaction will reportedly be valued at around Rs 10 billion.

Hero Future Energies recently sold another 250-megawatt solar power project in Rajasthan to another project developer — O2 Power.

In a separate development, Adani announced that it will acquire a 75-megawatt solar power project in the southern state of Telangana. The project is owned by Sterling & Wilson, an EPC company. The project was commissioned in 2017 and has a long-term power purchase agreement with power distribution utilities of Telangana.

Adani has also acquired a 50-megawatt project in Telangana. The project was previously owned and commissioned by Toronto-based SkyPower Global. The Canadian firm was awarded this project through competitive auction and has a long-term power purchase agreement with the state’s power distribution utility.

With the acquisitions in Telangana, Adani has increased its operational renewable energy capacity to nearly 3.4 gigawatts with an additional 15.2 gigawatts at various stages of development.

Last year, Adani was involved in the largest-ever renewable energy transaction in India. French energy giant Total acquired a 20% stake in Adani Green Energy and a 50% stake in 2.35 gigawatts of operational assets of the company in a $2.5 billion deal.

Featured image courtesy of Adani Green Energy

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

World Bank Offers $100 Million Credit Guarantee For Rooftop Solar Power In India

The World Bank has offered a new assistance package for the development of rooftop solar power projects in India. According to media reports, the...

19 hours ago

Clean Power

India’s Tata Power Announces Blockchain-Based P2P Solar Power Trading Pilot

Indian utilities have announced the launch of a third pilot project for peer-to-peer trading of solar power based on blockchain technology. Tata Power Delhi...

19 hours ago

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — March 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

March 16, 2021

Clean Power

M&A Activity Picks Up In India’s Rooftop Solar Market

Investors and developers are looking to cash in on the wave of consolidation that has swept the Indian renewable energy sector. Several large-scale solar...

March 15, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.