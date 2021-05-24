Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark
Image by CleanTechnica

Clean Power

SoftBank To Exit India Solar Business In US$3.5 Billion Deal

Published

After months of speculation, SoftBank is ready to exit India’s renewable energy business. The Japanese investor will sell its entire stake in SB Energy to a competitor.

According to regulatory filings, SoftBank is set to sell its entire stake in SB Energy to Adani Green Energy, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies. Bharti Enterprises is also expected to sell its 20% share in the joint venture which, at one point, also had Foxconn Technologies as a partner. The total value of the transaction is reported at US$3.5 billion, including debt.

With this acquisition, Adani Green Energy will add 4.9 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity to its burgeoning portfolio. Adani Green Energy will now have 24.3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in its portfolio, just 0.7 gigawatts short of the 25-gigawatt target it had set for 2025.

SoftBank had entered the Indian renewable energy market in 2015 with high ambitions. It had partnered with Bharti Enterprises and Foxconn Technology to invest US$20 billion to set up 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in India.

Over the last few months, SoftBank has been in discussion with the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for the stake sale. According to media reports, the pension board had set a number of conditions to execute the deal, including timely commissioning of projects and SoftBank taking responsibility of all future penalties.

Adani Green Energy shares rallied to all-time high of Rs 1,315 (US$18.05) a piece after the company filed a note with the stock exchanges. The shares have already rallied 23% since the start of this year.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Tauktae Slams Western India With Winds Equal To Major Hurricane

Cyclone Tauktae hit Gujarat, a state just north of Mumbai, on India’s western coast Monday night local time, as the nation is in the midst...

6 days ago
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — May 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

6 days ago

Clean Power

India’s Adani Green Energy Posts 86% Jump In Q1 2021 Profit

One of India’s largest renewable energy generation companies, Adani Green Energy, has reported stellar financial performance during the first quarter of this year. According...

May 5, 2021
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — April 2021

Originally published at Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

April 19, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.