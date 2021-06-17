Connect with us

All images courtesy of SolarTaxi

SolarTaxi Adds The XPeng G3 To Its Growing Range Of EV Models For Sale & Leasing In Ghana!

One of the best ways to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles is just to make them available. In many markets, there are only a few models available for consumers to buy. In South Africa, for example, the BMW i3 was for a very long time the only full electric vehicle available on the market. Right now, there are still only 4 fully electric models to choose from in South Africa. These include the i3, the Mini Cooper SE, the Jaguar i-Pace, the Porsche Taycan, and the Volvo XC 40 Recharge.  All these models cost well over R600,000 with most costing over R1,000,000. Not many people can easily afford these vehicles.

In Ghana, SolarTaxi Ghana wants to make sure a lot more full electric models are available to would-be buyers. It is now offering more than 12 models in Ghana which are available on a long term lease, rental, or outright purchase basis. Unlike a lot of countries in the East and Southern African region, Ghana and a lot of West African countries drive on the other side of the road just like China. This means they can get access to cheaper used and new fully electric vehicles from China.

Plugin vehicles are a hot item in China, having scored over 175,000 registrations in April. 8.2% of the total registrations in China were full electric vehicles in April. It is only going to get better from here on, meaning that there will be a lot more left-hand drive vehicles to bring to West Africa from China or even import as knocked down kits and then assemble on the continent. Egypt’s El Nasr and China’s Dongfeng are already setting a good example and are set to start producing the E70 EV in Egypt from mid next year.

Let’s look at 12 models that Solar Taxi is now offering in Ghana:

  1. The 32 kWh Dongfeng JunFeng ER30 SKIO EV (100,000 Ghana Cedis ($17,300)

Body dimensions: 3775 x 1665 x 1530 mm

Wheelbase: 2450 mm

Body style: 5-door, 4-seat hatchback

Range: 301 km (NEDC)

Battery: Lithium iron phosphate

Motor: 80 kW

Battery capacity: 32 kWh

Top speed: 115 km/h

  1. The 35.2 kWh JAC iEV7L.

Range of 302 km / 189 miles (NEDC). The battery pack has an energy density of 140.24Wh/kg. Its drivetrain produces 50 kW (67 hp) power and 215 Nm of torque.

  1. The 53.6 kWh Cherry Tiggo 3xe 480 EV SUV 

53.6 kWh battery good for a range of about 401 km (NEDC)

95 kW motor producing 280 Nm of torque

Top speed of 151 km/h

Dimensions of the Tiggo 3xe 480 EV SUV are 4200 mm long, 1760 mm wide, and 1570 mm high.

The wheelbase of the Tiggo 3xe 480 EV SUV is 2555 mm, and it has a ground clearance of 150 mm.

  1. The 82 kWh BYD E6 400 (pre-owned)

A range of 400 km / 250 miles (NEDC)

Its drivetrain produces 120 kW (161 hp) power, and 450 Nm of torque.

The top speed of the 2017 BYD e6 400 is 140 km/h 

  1. The 50.38 kWh Leopaard CS9

90 kW (121 hp) power, and 260 Nm of torque.

Range 360 km / 225 miles (NEDC)

The top speed of the 2019 Leopaard CS9 EV is 130 km/h

  1. The 52.5 kWh FAW Besturn X40 EV460 SUV

140 kW (188 hp) power, and 320 Nm of torque.

The top speed of the 2019 FAW Besturn X40 EV460 SUV is 160 km/h

  1. The 43.1 kWh Lifan 650 EV 

Range NEDC 300 km (186 miles)

Top speed 140 km/h (87 mph)

Engine power 136 hp (101 kW)

  1. The 66.5 kWh Xpeng G3

It has a CATL 66.5 kWh battery

520 km NEDC Range

145 kW (194 hp) power, and 300 Nm of  torque.

The top speed of the 2020 Xpeng G3 520i is 170 km/h

  1. The 26.6 kWh Renault K-ZE (Dacia Spring in Europe)

44 hp (33 kW), 125 Nm front-mounted electric motor driving the front wheels.

271 km range NEDC

  1. The 51 kWh Karry k60 

Range 351 km / 219 miles (NEDC)

80 kW (107 hp) power, and 240 Nm / 177 of torque

  1. 68 kWh Dongfeng Rich Pickup

NEDC range of around 400 kilometers

119 kW motor

5.29 meters long, 1.85 meters wide, and 1.79 meters high

  1. The Changan Oshan A600 

Maximum power of 90kW (122 hp).

Its NEDC cruising range is 251 miles (405 km)

It’s great to see SolarTaxi is bringing more EV models to Ghana, giving consumers more options to switch to electric. You can watch a video interview with SolarTaxi here.

According to Ghana’s Energy and Demand Outlook 2020, by the end of 2019, the installed electricity generation capacity available for grid power supply in the country was about 4,990 megawatts (MW). The peak load, however, was around 2,612 MW. The interesting part is the portion of the total dependable grid capacity which was 4,580 MW in 2019 and was therefore in excess of the peak load by a whopping 1,968 MW! Accelerating the adoption of EVs in Ghana will help boost revenue for the utility company by charging EVs.

