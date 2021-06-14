Radio Flyer Is Growing Up With Its First Line Of Products Aimed At Adults

The Radio Flyer Little Red Wagon was a huge part of millions of American childhoods over the last 104 years, and it continues to be, today. That doesn’t mean the company is a one-trick pony, though — in recent years, folding cargo haulers, strollers, trikes, and kid-friendly kick-scooters have become a growing part of the company’s product line. Now, as the Gen Z kids who grew up riding Little Red Trikes enter adulthood, Chicago-based Radio Flyer is taking the next logical step with a line of e-bikes and electrified kick scooters aimed specifically at adult riders.

“We’ve inspired creative play for generations of families, so launching a line that offers adults a fun way to explore their world is a natural fit,” said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. “This is a huge milestone for us, and truly demonstrates our determination to never stop innovating, even at a legacy brand like Radio Flyer.”

Radio Flyer e-Bikes

The new, fat-tired Radio Flyer e-bikes are available in two lengths — a standard “mid-frame” length, and a long-tail “cargo length” that’s suitable for carrying a pair of child seats. The bikes launch with a series of “thoughtfully designed accessories” ranging from child carriers to storage solutions.

Radio Flyer’s e-bikes feature a 500-watt rear hub motor and Flight Speed™ Lithium-Ion Battery with five levels of pedal assist, as well as a “throttle-only” (read: no-pedal) option. Not bad for a bike with a relatively low $1699 starting price tag!

Radio Flyer e-Scooters

The electric kick-scooters, or e-scooters, from Radio Flyer offer a similar sort of value. The scooters start at “just” $599, and have a “slim” design available in 3 colors — one of which is the classic Little Red, which is the one you want (obviously). The scooters’ batteries are good for over 15 miles per charge and a top speed of 16 MPH.

So, they’ve got an iconic name, a loyal fanbase, and a strong feature-per-dollar value proposition. What else could Radio Flyer possibly throw at this launch? How about a little Chicago star power? Radio Flyer teamed up with actress, producer, and mom, Tia Mowry. Mowry, best known for her role in Sister Sister, is active, playful, and a genuine fan of the brand. “There are very few products from my own childhood that my kids still enjoy today,” said Mowry, a mom of two. “Flyer is the perfect alternative to piling my family into the car, and I can’t wait to expand our own fleet of Radio Flyer products with new e-bikes.”

Tia Mowry on the Radio Flyer e-Bike

What do you guys think? Is this a great step forward for Radio Flyer, or should it be building electrified wheelbarrows or something to stay closer to the whole “wagon” thing? And, more importantly, are you a soulless, joyless monster if you don’t buy one of these in red? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know!

Source | Images: Radio Flyer.