BYD Receives One Of Largest Electric Bus Orders In Italy — 50 Electric Buses

Build Your Dreams (BYD) has secured the largest electric bus order in Turin, and one of the largest orders for electric buses in Italy. The company has sold an additional 50 of its 40-foot low-floor model, a best seller, to public transport operator Gruppo Torinese Trasporti (GTT) in the city of Turin, Italy.

There’s a framework agreement in place for the supply of an additional 50 BYD buses once the initial deliveries are completed and are operating. BYD noted that this latest major fleet order is a result of its longstanding partnership with GTT. The company has been supplying Turin’s principal public transport operator with electric buses since 2017. The delivery of 50 buses will be GTT’s third intake from BYD, bringing its total number of electric buses to 78. This new fleet will have three-door bodywork and the phased delivery of the remaining vehicles is planned for September.

“The first four eBuses were officially handed over on Monday, 16th May, at GTT’s Gerbido depot, attended by the Mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino, CEO of GTT, Giovanni Foti, and Councilor for Transport, Maria Lapietra,” BYD writes. “These latest new additions will enter service initially on routes 58 and 71 in the city.”

BYD electric buses in Italy have completed over 7 million electric kilometers (or 4.34 million miles). In doing so, the cities have reportedly prevented over 7,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from polluting the atmosphere, BYD claims.

This 40-foot electric bus is BYD’s top-selling electric bus model. More than 700 of the buses are currently in operation in Europe alone.

The buses GTT has just ordered include some “technological innovations to optimize safety, productivity, and passenger comfort.” One such feature is a MirrorEye camera that broadens the driver’s field of vision. Another feature is independent charging points on each side of the vehicle for more flexible charging. Improved battery technologies enable the HydroElectric heater to eliminate CO2 emissions as well.

Mayor Appendino shared some thoughts on the newest order. “Since the beginning of our electoral mandate, we have considered it essential to renew the GTT fleet,” said the mayor, “and we have managed to lower the average age of three years. There are more than 200 new buses already in service around the city and today, finally, the latest electric buses from BYD are arriving. In addition, 70 new trams are under construction which we’ll see on our streets from the beginning of 2022, and purchases of other vehicles are underway.”

Giovanni Foti, the CEO of GTT, also added some enthusiasm. “We really are very proud. These eBuses are at the forefront of vehicle technology, delivering greater levels of safety for drivers and passengers.”

BYD Europe Managing Director Isbrand Ho closed out the round of executive quotes about this order. “Again, a strong partnership with our customer and a shared ambition to build a sustainable public transport model has seen the BYD brand expand its presence,” he said. “Most importantly, eMobility is delivering a progressively clean environment for the people of Turin. Our eBuses are safe, quiet, and extremely comfortable, offering an increasingly attractive option for local journeys in the city.”

