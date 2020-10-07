Finland Logs Its Largest Electric Bus Order Ever — 106 Electric Buses

October 7th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Electric buses are flowing across Europe, with record order after record order. Finland now has a fresh record for electric bus orders within its borders, with transit agency Nobina ordering 106 electric buses from BYD.

Nobina will use 64 of these electric buses in Helsinki and deploy the other 42 in Turku. All of the buses are scheduled to go into service in 2021.

Nobina’s orders weren’t just a record for Finland, though. Norbina’s order included the first European order for BYD’s new 50-foot, three-axle low-floor eBus, for the Turku fleet. “The new 50-foot model from BYD offers a 47+3 seating capacity and delivers a single-charge range of 400km (approximately 250 miles) under test conditions,” BYD states.

In Helsinki, Nobina will be using different buses, 20 of BYD’s 40-foot low-floor models and 44 of BYD’s 60-foot articulated models.

Nobina has actually been using BYD electric buses for 5 years, so these large orders are a clear signal that the transit agency is happy with what its been seeing and now consider BYD’s electric buses to be cost competitive, at least — perhaps much cheaper than fossil fueled buses at this point.

In general Northern Europe is a hot market for BYD electric buses. More than BYD 400 electric buses have been ordered by transit agencies in Scandinavia. These orders have been spread across 20 towns and cities. Though, that impressive total of 400+ just reinforces how big this new 106 bus order is. That’s approximately a quarter of all BYD electric buses in Scandinavia.









