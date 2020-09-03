BYD Is Selected For California Purchasing Contract

September 3rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

BYD has been a global leader in electric bus sales for a decade. It has sold more electric buses in the United States than any other company. Also, despite being a Chinese company, it has a factory in California.

Now, California has selected BYD as one of the companies that can participate in California’s purchase contract. The contract has two aims: to help California reach its zero-emission vehicle mandate and to support transit agencies in these hard economic times. For the transit companies, it allows them to “leverage California’s purchase power.”

“By leveraging California’s purchasing contract, transit agencies benefit from the convenience of an existing contract and competitive pricing,” Patrick Duan, Vice President of BYD North America, said.

Three electric BYD models were picked to be included in the contract:

K10M 45-foot low-floor coach

C9M 40-foot high-floor coach

C10M 45-foot high-floor coach.

Unsurprisingly — though, I wasn’t expected to learn this — BYD has updated the buses to respond to our unusual times.

“Building on its long-standing commitment to cleanliness and safety, BYD can offer distancing, disinfectant and antimicrobial options for its line of buses and coaches. The options, reflecting the new realities of mass transit, are designed to help transit agencies assure that both drivers and customers are protected while on board.

“The options include technologically superior driver barriers, innovative antimicrobial coatings and protective Plexiglas dividers.”

All new bus purchases in California are supposed to be procurement of zero-emission buses by 2029, with bus fleets evolving to 100% zero emissions by 2040. As it stands today, that would be 14,000 zero-emissions buses in 200 transit agencies.

Notably, in the case of this effort to bring more electric buses to routes across the state, “the statewide contract will also be available to governmental entities outside of California.”

For many, many stories on BYD’s leadership in this sector, look into our BYD electric bus archives.

The full BYD press release on the latest news is below.

BYD Motor Coaches Selected for California Purchasing Contract

Los Angeles, CA — BYD announced Monday its participation in a statewide contract will allow American transit agencies to leverage California’s purchase power to buy U.S.-built zero-emission BYD battery-electric motor coaches, made by union employees in Lancaster, California.

The state selected three models for the contract, which is administered by the California Department of General Services (DGS). They are the K10M 45-foot low-floor coach and the C9M 40-foot high-floor coach; and the C10M 45-foot high-floor coach.

Created to aid California transit agencies meet zero-emission vehicle mandates, the statewide contract will also be available to governmental entities outside of California.

“This is a big win for transit agencies and operators throughout the United States,” said Patrick Duan, Vice President of BYD North America. “By leveraging California’s purchasing contract, transit agencies benefit from the convenience of an existing contract and competitive pricing. BYD will supply its zero emission U.S-made coaches to California and America with pride.”

In addition to being zero emission, the three U.S. made BYD battery electric motor coaches offer passenger comfort with commuter-style padded seating and quieter operation.

Building on its long-standing commitment to cleanliness and safety, BYD can offer distancing, disinfectant and antimicrobial options for its line of buses and coaches. The options, reflecting the new realities of mass transit, are designed to help transit agencies assure that both drivers and customers are protected while on board.

The options include technologically superior driver barriers, innovative antimicrobial coatings and protective Plexiglas dividers.

The statewide purchasing contract was created to assist transit agencies meet the California Air Resources Board’s Innovative Clean Transit regulation, which requires that all public transit agencies transition to zero-emission buses, with all new bus purchases to be zero-emission by 2029 and the goal of complete fleet transition by 2040. There are over 200 public transit agencies in California operating more than 14,000 transit buses.

In 2018, BYD was selected as one of the suppliers under a statewide Georgia contract. Under that contract, entities can purchase the 23-foot C6M, the 35-foot C8M, the 40-foot C9M, and the 45-foot C10M in BYD’s motor coach line, and the 30-foot K7M, the 35-foot K9S, the 40-foot K9M, and the 60-foot K11M in BYD’s transit bus line.

About BYD: The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.









