Hyundai Recruits AI Expert To Boost Autonomous Driving & Data Capabilities

If the recent launch of the company’s first all-electric Genesis luxury car and that video of a Kia EV6 drag racing a multi-million dollar collection of high-end hypercars didn’t clue you in already, let me fill in the blanks for you: Hyundai Motor has major, world-class ambitions. Not just ambitions to compete with other carmakers in just about every segment, but to be leaders in every segment, as well, and a recent hire might just be able to push the company forward when it comes to autonomous cars.

Who Is Kyunghyun Cho?

Kyunghyun Cho is what they call “a big deal” in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Cho rose to prominence as a professor of computer science and data science at New York University, where he shared his expertise in machine learning and applied AI research. Those are big words, but the short version is that Cho is a smart guy who seems to be good at building smart machines, and it’s those smart machines that Hyundai hopes will give it a competitive advantage as it rolls out new, think-ier cars like the just-revealed 2022 EV6 shown below.

Reading about Hyundai’s new hire in different outlets is kind of funny, though. Because I exist in both the manufacturing and automotive enthusiast spaces, I’ve been able to see two sides to this particular coin — and the real buzz around Hyundai adding Kyunghyun to its roster is on the manufacturing and data side of the business. In Hyundai’s own words, Cho “will advise on the application of AI technology … strategies to overcome the current limitations of AI technology, and the excavation of new AI-based business opportunities.”

Business opportunities? What could that mean? Whatever the final specifics turn out to be, the notion that Hyundai is actively taking steps to develop its machine learning abilities and apply them to data-driven solutions could result in new services, apps, or even physical features in the cars that the wet brains haven’t caught on to yet. It’s going to be an exciting time at Hyundai, I think, and not just because seem to be drag racing a bunch of supercars on a seemingly regular basis.

But, like, let’s watch that again, anyway. Enjoy!

Source | Images: Hyundai.