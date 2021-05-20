Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
2022 EV6 interior

Autonomous Vehicles

Hyundai Recruits AI Expert To Boost Autonomous Driving & Data Capabilities

Published

Kyunghyun Cho

Image via Kyunghyun Cho’s Twitter

If the recent launch of the company’s first all-electric Genesis luxury car and that video of a Kia EV6 drag racing a multi-million dollar collection of high-end hypercars didn’t clue you in already, let me fill in the blanks for you: Hyundai Motor has major, world-class ambitions. Not just ambitions to compete with other carmakers in just about every segment, but to be leaders in every segment, as well, and a recent hire might just be able to push the company forward when it comes to autonomous cars.

Who Is Kyunghyun Cho?

Kyunghyun Cho is what they call “a big deal” in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Cho rose to prominence as a professor of computer science and data science at New York University, where he shared his expertise in machine learning and applied AI research. Those are big words, but the short version is that Cho is a smart guy who seems to be good at building smart machines, and it’s those smart machines that Hyundai hopes will give it a competitive advantage as it rolls out new, think-ier cars like the just-revealed 2022 EV6 shown below.

Reading about Hyundai’s new hire in different outlets is kind of funny, though. Because I exist in both the manufacturing and automotive enthusiast spaces, I’ve been able to see two sides to this particular coin — and the real buzz around Hyundai adding Kyunghyun to its roster is on the manufacturing and data side of the business. In Hyundai’s own words, Cho “will advise on the application of AI technology … strategies to overcome the current limitations of AI technology, and the excavation of new AI-based business opportunities.”

2022 Kia EV6

2022 Kia EV6, image courtesy Kia.

Business opportunities? What could that mean? Whatever the final specifics turn out to be, the notion that Hyundai is actively taking steps to develop its machine learning abilities and apply them to data-driven solutions could result in new services, apps, or even physical features in the cars that the wet brains haven’t caught on to yet. It’s going to be an exciting time at Hyundai, I think, and not just because seem to be drag racing a bunch of supercars on a seemingly regular basis.

But, like, let’s watch that again, anyway.  Enjoy!

Source | Images:  Hyundai.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

Companies Are Turning to Blockchain To Certify Green Credentials

While electrified and pure electric vehicle sales continue to outpace the new car market, there remain lingering questions around the ethical sourcing and disposal...

3 hours ago
Kia EV6 Kia EV6

Cars

Kia Unwraps The EV6

Kia has officially unveiled the EV6 built on the new E-GMP electric car platform. Pricing and range details are still missing, though.

1 day ago

Cars

Volkswagen Group Is #1 — By Far — In Fully Electric Vehicle Sales In 10 European Countries

After reporting on top electric vehicle sales in 10 European countries, a reader indicated it would be even more interesting to see the combined...

4 days ago

Cars

10 European Countries: Volkswagen ID.4 & ID.3 Top EV Sales List In April, Tesla Model 3 & VW ID.4 In January–April

April sales figures are in for electric vehicle models in 10 European countries — Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Ireland, Sweden,...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.