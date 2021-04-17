Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Boats

Lisbon Orders 10 Electric Ferries

Published

Electric ferries have been available for years, but you don’t have see large orders for them (or any orders for them). Lisbon is shaking things up, though. It will be getting 10 electric ferries, with the internal muscle and brains coming from ABB.

Public ferry company Transtejo is putting these electric ferries into service between 2022 and 2024 as it retires non-electric ferries used to transport people (up to 540 at a time) across Lisbon’s Tagus River. In particular, the ferries cover three routes — from Lisbon to Cacilhas, from Lisbon to Seixal, and from Lisbon to Montijo (and back).

ABB is providing “a fully integrated electric power solution and an integrated marine and propulsion automation system,” batteries and all, for the ferries. The battery packs will have 1,860 kWh of energy storage capacity, a tad more than the 50 kWh or so in my Tesla Model 3 SR+. ABB’s Power and Energy Management System (PEMS™) controls the overall system.

According to the Maritime Battery Forum, there are 130+ battery-powered ferries in operation. Just assuming 130, the 10 for Lisbon would indicate a 7.7% increase in battery-electric ferries worldwide. The industry is growing quickly and I expect the pace to pick up. That source also indicates at least 90 new battery-electric ferries have been ordered around the world.

The electric ferries headed to Lisbon are expected to cut CO2 emissions by 6,500 tons a year, similar to taking 1,400 gas-powered cars off the road.

“Cutting greenhouse gas emissions are top priorities in urban planning. Today, the technologies chosen for fast ferries operating so close to the heart of the city must be clean and green, as well as proven in terms of safety and reliability,” said Antonio Pacheco, Director of GRP Division, Astilleros Gondán. “ABB has been selected both on the grounds of energy efficiency and its extensive experience in delivering all-electric and hybrid propulsion solutions to the ferry market.”

“Operators serving inland waters have been among the pioneers of zero-emission propulsion, and we are truly honored that ABB’s technology will support the sustainability goals of one of Europe’s great capitals,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “This project is another important industry milestone for zero-emission propulsion, showing that proven technology is available today to serve future needs on sustainable fast passenger ferry transport.”

We’ve covered electric ferry news since at least 2017. Here are a few stories from 2019:

And here are a handful from 2020:

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

hydrogen fuel cell locomotive green H2 hydrogen fuel cell locomotive green H2

Clean Transport

Toyota Applies Diesel-Killing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Muscle To EU Railways

If all goes according to plan, a new hybrid hydrogen fuel cell locomotive will sport Toyota fuel cells and green H2, too.

April 9, 2021

Clean Power

Forecast: Solar Power Over 50% of US Power Capacity Growth in Next 3 Years

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) expects that slightly more than 50% of new US power capacity in the next 3 years will...

February 21, 2021

Cars

In the Fast Lane with Formula E

By Sam Schanfarber What do street racing, the sound of a Light Cycle from the movie Tron, and saving the planet have in common?...

February 9, 2021

Clean Transport

How Fleets Will Propel The Consumer EV Market

High-growth electric fleet markets owe much to the consumer EV movement. However, it will be fleets — from commercial to rideshare and transit —...

February 1, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.