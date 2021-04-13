Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E Preorders Open In China, Charging Partnerships With State Grid & NIO

Published

As with the Tesla Model 3, the Ford Mustang Mach-E made for the Chinese market will be made in China (rather than Mexico). Logical. Preorders just opened up for this new electric crossover/SUV in 20 Chinese cities. Will it be a home run for Ford in China, or will it be a soggy noodle that can’t break into the top 10 or even top 20? We shall see.

Ford Mustang Mach-E pricing in China is reported to be $40,000 to $58,000.

One interesting announcement that came out alongside the opening up of preorders is that Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers will be able to plug into the NIO charging network. Which means Ford is paying NIO for that service, and then rolling the cost into the cost of the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford’s main partner for charging, though, appears to be the State Grid. That’s not as hot and controversial as Ford using NIO’s network, though, so it’s not making any headlines.

Here’s a statement from Ford:

“Mustang Mach-E users can access over 300,000 high-quality public charging piles, of which 160,000 are fast charging, in more than 340 cities across the country through an exclusive APP. NIO’s nationwide fast-charging network will also be accessible to Mustang Mach-E users.”

And here are some tweets from someone in attendance:

In the USA, the Mustang Mach-E is the first electric vehicle to deploy plug-&-charge tech — you can just plug the car in and unplug it at stations that permit such charging (e.g., Electrify America stations). Ford is taking the same approach in China, and the plug-&-charge solution is reportedly in place at 45,000 fast charging units.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a great electric vehicle, but its style and history don’t seem like a Chinese fit to me. Maybe I’m wrong and being too stereotypical and it will be a big hit.

Stay tuned. And in the meantime, I encourage a quick read of the following.

  1. Ford Mustang Mach-E — 1st Impressions
  2. Ford Mustang Mach-E — 1st Impressions, Take Two!
  3. Ford Mustang Mach-E 1st Drive Review, Take 3! It’s Not A Tesla, & That’s Good
  4. Ford Mustang Mach-E — 230 To 300 Mile Range For $35,395, $39,500, Or $42,300 (After Tax Credit)
  5. The Ford Mustang Mach-E Naming Controversy May Have A Silver Lining
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

The Electric Vehicle Sector is Surging

Originally published on EV Annex. Doesn’t it feel like the news is always so negative nowadays? Well, there is a bright spot out there. And it happen...

1 day ago

Batteries

LG Energy & SK Innovation Kiss & Make Up, Promise To Work Together In Harmony

Under pressure from the Biden administration, LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation have resolved their long running legal battle.

2 days ago

Cars

A Truly Awful Dealership Electric Car Horror Story

Ford Mustang Mach-E customers are finding many dealers are adding "market adjustment" fees to the MSRP or the cars.

2 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Adam Jonas Of Morgan Stanley: Tesla [TSLA] Is A Must Own. But What About Legacy Auto?

This article is on some interesting things that Adam Jonas has said recently on Tesla and legacy auto. We have written a lot about...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.