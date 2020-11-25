Ford Mustang Mach-E — 230 to 300 Mile Range for $35,395, $39,500, or $42,300 (After Tax Credit)

November 25th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has had a busy week this week with hot new electric vehicles. Along with the Volkswagen ID.4 getting its range certification, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has received its official driving range on a full charge (which, I should note, is just an estimate of an average driving range — real-world range on any specific drive or series of drives depends on many factors).

There are four different powertrain versions of the Mustang Mach-E, so we actually have four different range ratings:

Standard Range, RWD — 230 miles

Extended Range, RWD — 300 miles

Standard Range, AWD — 211 miles

Extended Range, AWD — 270 miles

Assuming you have home or workplace charging, or a charging station at a very regular destination, 211+ miles of range on a full charge seems like plenty to me. Naturally, 270 or 300 miles adds a hefty buffer that makes range even less of a matter.

I’ll explore all the different trims of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in a moment. First, though, keep in mind that Ford electric vehicle buyers are still eligible for a $7,500 tax credit (or less than that if you don’t have $7,500 tax liability in the tax year that you claim the credit). That will bring down the cost of the vehicle options you’ll see below by a considerable amount.

Additionally, relatively low charging costs, maintenance costs, and depreciation will further reduce the cost to own a Mustang Mach-E compared to fossil fuel powered vehicles in its class. I’ve explored these matters in “Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Ford Escape — Cost of Ownership, Specs, Features,” and I’ll be sure to conduct other cost of ownership comparisons with the Mustang Mach-E soon.

All Mustang Mach-E options have these semi-autonomous driving features:

Ford Co-Pilot360™ 2.0: Reverse Brake Assist, Reverse Sensing System, Post-Impact Braking, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross Traffic Alert, PreCollision Assist with AEB, Lane Keeping System, Rear Camera, Auto High Beams

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0: Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centering, and Speed Sign Recognition. Evasive Steering Assist. Voice-activated Navigation

Now, let’s take a look at the different features, pricing, and range of the various Mustang Mach-E trims.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Select

$42,895 ($35,395 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)

230 miles (RWD) or 211 miles (AWD)

18″ Carbonized Gray-painted Aluminum

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

LED Signature Lights and Sequential Rear Turn Signals

LED Reflector Headlights with Auto High Beam

Sidedoor E-Latch

FordPass Connect™

Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation

Phone as a Key (PaaK)

10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen

Up to 115kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium

$47,000 ($39,500 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)

211 miles (SR AWD), 230 miles (SR RWD), 270 miles (ER AWD), or 300 miles (ER RWD)

19″ Machined-face Aluminum with High Gloss Blackpainted pocket

LED Projector Headlamps with Auto High Beam

HandsFree Foot-Activated Power Liftgate

Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof

Ambient Lighting (Multi Colored)

Heated first row seats & steering wheel

Memory Driver seats/mirror

Power folding mirrors

B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10-Speakers

FordPass Connect,™

Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation

Phone as a Key (PaaK)

10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera

Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1

$49,800 ($42,300 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)

300 miles

CA1 Badging

HandsFree, Foot-Activated Power Liftgate

Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof

Memory Seats/Mirror

Power Folding Mirrors

FordPass Connect

Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation

Phone as a Key (PaaK)

10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen

18″ Magnetic-painted Aluminum with Sparkle Silver and Black Aero Cover

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera

Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition

$58,300 ($50,800 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)

270 miles

19″ Machined-face Aluminum with High Gloss Blackpainted pockets

Red Painted Brake Calipers

Hands-Free

Foot-Activated Power Liftgate

Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof

Metallic Pedal Covers

Contrasting Seat Stitching

Scuff Plate with “First Edition”

Heated first row seats & steering wheel

Memory Driver seats/mirror

Power folding mirrors

FordPass Connect,

Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation,

Phone as a Key (PaaK)

10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera

Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

$60,500 ($53,000 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)

235 miles

20″ Premium Forged Machined-face Dark Tarnish painted with red painted front and rear brake calipers

Hands-Free, Foot-Activated Power Liftgate

Memory seats & mirrors

Power 8-Driver & Passenger Seats

Heated steering wheel

Power folding mirrors

Ambient lighting Optional: Miko suede wrapped steering wheel, Ford Performance seats – vinyl with Miko suede inserts

FordPass Connect,

Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation,

Phone as a Key (PaaK)

10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen

Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

You can explore the Mustang Mach-E further on Ford’s site.

Which trim and option package are you getting?

All images courtesy of Ford.











