Published on November 25th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Ford Mustang Mach-E — 230 to 300 Mile Range for $35,395, $39,500, or $42,300 (After Tax Credit)

November 25th, 2020 by  

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has had a busy week this week with hot new electric vehicles. Along with the Volkswagen ID.4 getting its range certification, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has received its official driving range on a full charge (which, I should note, is just an estimate of an average driving range — real-world range on any specific drive or series of drives depends on many factors).

There are four different powertrain versions of the Mustang Mach-E, so we actually have four different range ratings:

  • Standard Range, RWD — 230 miles
  • Extended Range, RWD — 300 miles
  • Standard Range, AWD — 211 miles
  • Extended Range, AWD — 270 miles

Assuming you have home or workplace charging, or a charging station at a very regular destination, 211+ miles of range on a full charge seems like plenty to me. Naturally, 270 or 300 miles adds a hefty buffer that makes range even less of a matter.

I’ll explore all the different trims of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in a moment. First, though, keep in mind that Ford electric vehicle buyers are still eligible for a $7,500 tax credit (or less than that if you don’t have $7,500 tax liability in the tax year that you claim the credit). That will bring down the cost of the vehicle options you’ll see below by a considerable amount.

Additionally, relatively low charging costs, maintenance costs, and depreciation will further reduce the cost to own a Mustang Mach-E compared to fossil fuel powered vehicles in its class. I’ve explored these matters in “Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Ford Escape — Cost of Ownership, Specs, Features,” and I’ll be sure to conduct other cost of ownership comparisons with the Mustang Mach-E soon.

All Mustang Mach-E options have these semi-autonomous driving features:

  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ 2.0: Reverse Brake Assist, Reverse Sensing System, Post-Impact Braking, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross Traffic Alert, PreCollision Assist with AEB, Lane Keeping System, Rear Camera, Auto High Beams
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0: Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centering, and Speed Sign Recognition. Evasive Steering Assist. Voice-activated Navigation

Now, let’s take a look at the different features, pricing, and range of the various Mustang Mach-E trims.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Select

  • $42,895 ($35,395 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
  • 230 miles (RWD) or 211 miles (AWD)
  • 18″ Carbonized Gray-painted Aluminum
  • Wireless Phone Charging Pad
  • LED Signature Lights and Sequential Rear Turn Signals
  • LED Reflector Headlights with Auto High Beam
  • Sidedoor E-Latch
  • FordPass Connect™
  • Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation
  • Phone as a Key (PaaK)
  • 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
  • Up to 115kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium

  • $47,000 ($39,500 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
  • 211 miles (SR AWD), 230 miles (SR RWD), 270 miles (ER AWD), or 300 miles (ER RWD)
  • 19″ Machined-face Aluminum with High Gloss Blackpainted pocket
  • LED Projector Headlamps with Auto High Beam
  • HandsFree Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
  • Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof
  • Ambient Lighting (Multi Colored)
  • Heated first row seats & steering wheel
  • Memory Driver seats/mirror
  • Power folding mirrors
  • B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10-Speakers
  • FordPass Connect,™
  • Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation
  • Phone as a Key (PaaK)
  • 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera
  • Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1

  • $49,800 ($42,300 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
  • 300 miles
  • CA1 Badging
  • HandsFree, Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
  • Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof
  • Memory Seats/Mirror
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • FordPass Connect
  • Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation
  • Phone as a Key (PaaK)
  • 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
  • 18″ Magnetic-painted Aluminum with Sparkle Silver and Black Aero Cover
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera
  • Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition

  • $58,300 ($50,800 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
  • 270 miles
  • 19″ Machined-face Aluminum with High Gloss Blackpainted pockets
  • Red Painted Brake Calipers
  • Hands-Free
  • Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
  • Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof
  • Metallic Pedal Covers
  • Contrasting Seat Stitching
  • Scuff Plate with “First Edition”
  • Heated first row seats & steering wheel
  • Memory Driver seats/mirror
  • Power folding mirrors
  • FordPass Connect,
  • Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation,
  • Phone as a Key (PaaK)
  • 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera
  • Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

  • $60,500 ($53,000 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
  • 235 miles
  • 20″ Premium Forged Machined-face Dark Tarnish painted with red painted front and rear brake calipers
  • Hands-Free, Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
  • Memory seats & mirrors
  • Power 8-Driver & Passenger Seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Power folding mirrors
  • Ambient lighting Optional: Miko suede wrapped steering wheel, Ford Performance seats – vinyl with Miko suede inserts
  • FordPass Connect,
  • Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation,
  • Phone as a Key (PaaK)
  • 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
  • Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

You can explore the Mustang Mach-E further on Ford’s site.

Which trim and option package are you getting?

All images courtesy of Ford.

 
 


 

