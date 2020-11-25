Published on November 25th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Ford Mustang Mach-E — 230 to 300 Mile Range for $35,395, $39,500, or $42,300 (After Tax Credit)
November 25th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has had a busy week this week with hot new electric vehicles. Along with the Volkswagen ID.4 getting its range certification, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has received its official driving range on a full charge (which, I should note, is just an estimate of an average driving range — real-world range on any specific drive or series of drives depends on many factors).
There are four different powertrain versions of the Mustang Mach-E, so we actually have four different range ratings:
- Standard Range, RWD — 230 miles
- Extended Range, RWD — 300 miles
- Standard Range, AWD — 211 miles
- Extended Range, AWD — 270 miles
Assuming you have home or workplace charging, or a charging station at a very regular destination, 211+ miles of range on a full charge seems like plenty to me. Naturally, 270 or 300 miles adds a hefty buffer that makes range even less of a matter.
I’ll explore all the different trims of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in a moment. First, though, keep in mind that Ford electric vehicle buyers are still eligible for a $7,500 tax credit (or less than that if you don’t have $7,500 tax liability in the tax year that you claim the credit). That will bring down the cost of the vehicle options you’ll see below by a considerable amount.
Additionally, relatively low charging costs, maintenance costs, and depreciation will further reduce the cost to own a Mustang Mach-E compared to fossil fuel powered vehicles in its class. I’ve explored these matters in “Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Ford Escape — Cost of Ownership, Specs, Features,” and I’ll be sure to conduct other cost of ownership comparisons with the Mustang Mach-E soon.
All Mustang Mach-E options have these semi-autonomous driving features:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ 2.0: Reverse Brake Assist, Reverse Sensing System, Post-Impact Braking, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross Traffic Alert, PreCollision Assist with AEB, Lane Keeping System, Rear Camera, Auto High Beams
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0: Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centering, and Speed Sign Recognition. Evasive Steering Assist. Voice-activated Navigation
Now, let’s take a look at the different features, pricing, and range of the various Mustang Mach-E trims.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Select
- $42,895 ($35,395 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
- 230 miles (RWD) or 211 miles (AWD)
- 18″ Carbonized Gray-painted Aluminum
- Wireless Phone Charging Pad
- LED Signature Lights and Sequential Rear Turn Signals
- LED Reflector Headlights with Auto High Beam
- Sidedoor E-Latch
- FordPass Connect™
- Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation
- Phone as a Key (PaaK)
- 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
- Up to 115kW DC Fast Charge Capability
Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium
- $47,000 ($39,500 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
- 211 miles (SR AWD), 230 miles (SR RWD), 270 miles (ER AWD), or 300 miles (ER RWD)
- 19″ Machined-face Aluminum with High Gloss Blackpainted pocket
- LED Projector Headlamps with Auto High Beam
- HandsFree Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof
- Ambient Lighting (Multi Colored)
- Heated first row seats & steering wheel
- Memory Driver seats/mirror
- Power folding mirrors
- B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10-Speakers
- FordPass Connect,™
- Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation
- Phone as a Key (PaaK)
- 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera
- Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability
Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
- $49,800 ($42,300 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
- 300 miles
- CA1 Badging
- HandsFree, Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof
- Memory Seats/Mirror
- Power Folding Mirrors
- FordPass Connect
- Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation
- Phone as a Key (PaaK)
- 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
- 18″ Magnetic-painted Aluminum with Sparkle Silver and Black Aero Cover
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera
- Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability
Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition
- $58,300 ($50,800 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
- 270 miles
- 19″ Machined-face Aluminum with High Gloss Blackpainted pockets
- Red Painted Brake Calipers
- Hands-Free
- Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof
- Metallic Pedal Covers
- Contrasting Seat Stitching
- Scuff Plate with “First Edition”
- Heated first row seats & steering wheel
- Memory Driver seats/mirror
- Power folding mirrors
- FordPass Connect,
- Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation,
- Phone as a Key (PaaK)
- 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Active Park Assist 2.0 and 360 Degree Camera
- Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
- $60,500 ($53,000 after $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
- 235 miles
- 20″ Premium Forged Machined-face Dark Tarnish painted with red painted front and rear brake calipers
- Hands-Free, Foot-Activated Power Liftgate
- Memory seats & mirrors
- Power 8-Driver & Passenger Seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Power folding mirrors
- Ambient lighting Optional: Miko suede wrapped steering wheel, Ford Performance seats – vinyl with Miko suede inserts
- FordPass Connect,
- Next Generation Sync with Connected Navigation,
- Phone as a Key (PaaK)
- 10.2″ Digital Cluster & 15.5″ Touchscreen
- Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability
You can explore the Mustang Mach-E further on Ford’s site.
Which trim and option package are you getting?
All images courtesy of Ford.
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.