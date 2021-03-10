Ordering Opens For Škoda ENYAQ iV In UK

The Škoda ENYAQ iV is one of the cooler and more interesting electric vehicles hitting the European market in 2021. It’s got space, battery capacity (range), 2021 infotainment and driver-assist tech, pleasant upholstery, and a decent price for all of that. And you can now order one in the UK, as of today.

Buyers have two battery sizes to choose from (62 kWh and 82 kWh). After choosing battery size, they get to choose from 5 different interior trims, and then can add on any extra equipment or special options they want. The company is also offering a new financing system specifically tailored to electric vehicles, Lease&Care.

Here’s a summary from Škoda itself about the options on the table:

ENYAQ iV 60 Nav (62 KWh 179 PS) – from £31,085 OTR**

The entry-level ENYAQ iV comes with a generous equipment list that includes 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels, an infotainment system with satellite navigation and 13-inch screen, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and keyless go. All models also feature ambient interior lighting, multifunction leather steering wheel and Front Assist as standard. In terms of interior trim, all 60 Nav models are equipped with an interior spec called Loft. This features fabric / artificial leather seat facings and brushed aluminium decor panels as standard.

ENYAQ iV 80 (82 KWh 204 PS) – from £35,950 OTR**)

Customers choosing the 82kWh battery pack benefit from an increased standard specification that includes chrome detailing, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera. 80 models also come with a heated two-spoke leather steering wheel that features paddles for setting the levels of regenerative braking, Drive Mode Select and infotainment system with navigation. 80 models also include 19-inch Regulus alloy wheels and, as with the 60 Nav version, the option to upgrade from the standard Loft to Lodge, Lounge, Suite or ecoSuite interiors.

The 62 kWh ENYAQ iV is expected to go 256 miles (412 km) on a single charge, according to the WLTP rating system, while the 82 kWh version is rated at 333 miles (536 km).

The ENYAQ iV comes with 585 litres (20.7 cu ft) of luggage capacity, or 1,710 litres (60.4 cu ft) if the backseats are flat.

The ENYAQ iV can charge at 7.2 kW using a wallbox charger, or up to 125 kW on a DC fast charger.

