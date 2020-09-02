ŠKODA ENYAQ iV Excites

September 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

ŠKODA unveiled the ENYAQ iV in Prague yesterday. This is ŠKODA’s first vehicle based on Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB). Much was expected of this new electric SUV, but it seems that more was delivered.

Let’s jump right into the specs to start.

There are 5 trims for the ENYAQ. Across those, you have 4 different range ratings (WLTP), 5 different performance levels, 5 different charging rates.

The shortest range rating, on the ENYAQ 50 iV, is 340 km (211 miles), while the longest, on the ENYAQ 50 iV, is 510 km (317 miles).

The cheapest trim, the ENYAQ 50 iV, has a max charging rate of 109 kW, while the ENYAQ RS iV has a max rate of 225 kW, which is very high in the industry right now. The MyŠKODA Powerpass also helps with charging across Europe by including many of the many charging station networks under one umbrella.

Pricing will start at around €35,000, but the exact price depends on the country, and it can of course climb several thousand euros if you go up the trim ladder or add extra features.

Let's relive the breathtaking moment when the #SKODA #ENYAQiV appeared on stage! pic.twitter.com/yllmyq0pKO — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) September 1, 2020

The design of the vehicle is clearly ŠKODA, but it is also clearly a “futuristic” vehicle. It has lighting, angular, and techie aspects that blast out the message “the future is here,” and I think also portray to the viewer that it is electric.

The “Illuminated Crystal Face” is the boldest aspect of that. Other lights and shaping around the vehicle also provide crystal shaping/design.

On the inside, the ENYAQ iV has a truly unique design. The layout of the dash is eye catching, with the 13″ touchscreen display prominently centered and protruding. There are different material options, naturally, but the featured Cognac artificial leather screams luxury about as much as the Crystal Face does.

This kind of bling–bling style will not appeal to everyone, but I think there’s no doubt it will attract many eyeballs and many euros. I’m not typically a fan of flashy, opulent designs or products, but I even find it attractive and appealing. It keeps making me think of a James Bond film. Whereas the Volkswagen ID.3 is a somewhat affordable “everyman’s car,” with some tech snazz, the ENYAQ iV offers similar pricing while making you feel like you graduated another level up.

All images courtesy of ŠKODA.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Send us an email: tips@cleantechnica.com

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode