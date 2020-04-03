Video: Lucid Air Driven 400 Miles From San Francisco To LA

April 3rd, 2020 by Jo Borrás

Last month, Lucid Motors quietly took a pre-production Lucid Air electric sedan on a 400-mile (643 km) drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The run was part range test, part proof of concept, and part PR mission, and went off without a hitch. Then, once the Lucid crew made it to LA?

They charged up, and drove back.

Regardless of where you stood on Lucid’s chances of making it to production a few years ago, the company seems to be batting 1.000 since opening its California Headquarters and receiving a billion-dollar cash infusion from Saudi Arabian investors back in 2018. The fact that its massive Arizona production line is still on schedule as well is just icing on Lucid’s competency cake.

As for the Lucid Air itself, the luxury BEV sedan promises to follow in Tesla’s high-performance electric footsteps with a 235 MPH (378 km/h) top speed and a ready-made, nationwide charging network courtesy of Electrify America. Either of which alone would be enough to make the Air seem like the real deal, but together? And with Tesla? The internal-combustion mainstays must be shaking in their boots tires.

Enough talk, though. Check out the official Lucid-produced video of last month’s range test experiment below, then let us know what you think of Lucid’s impending launch — or, I dunno, maybe their Coronapocalypse-fueled impending doom — in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Lucid Motors | Lucid Air Range Test Video

As we pause road-testing to keep our employees and the community safe, we invite you to watch a video we filmed in February. Join Team Lucid engineers as they tested the Lucid Air’s real-world range at highway speeds on a road trip from SF to LA—and back. We can’t wait until all of us can get back out on the open road again. In the meantime, stay safe.

Source | Images: Lucid Motors.



