Pennsylvania Signs EVgo Up For 14 New Fast Chargers

State after state, we’re getting new EV charging station announcements and rollouts. The electric vehicle market in the USA may not be what Europe is celebrating, but various officials, companies, and activists are working hard to make a change. (More on that soon.) Add some Pennsylvania officials to that list. The state’s Driving PA Forward initiative is bringing 14 more EV fast chargers to The Keystone State, in this case courtesy of EV fast charging giant EVgo.

The contract from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is for EV fast chargers at 3 locations, providing 14 charging ports in total. The focus locations are retail hotspots in the Philadelphia area as well as Pittsburgh International Airport. This new rollout will boost the state’s fast charger network by more than 10%. While there are more than 15,000 electric vehicles registered in the state, there are fewer than 120 fast charger ports that don’t have the Tesla name on them.

The Driving PA Forward initiative is a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and it is funneling money from the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement to the charging installations.

EVgo has two major claims to fame and plaudits that it is happy to put out in every press release it publishes — it’s the “largest public fast charging network” in the United States, and it’s 100% powered by renewable electricity (sadly, it’s the only network that has achieved this so far in the USA).

Here’s a little more info about the Driving PA Forward initiative as well: “Through the Driving PA Forward initiative, the Pennsylvania DEP aims to permanently reduce NOx emissions by as much as 27,700 tons. As part of this effort, the state has allocated approximately $10 million over a 5-year period to fund a competitive grant program for acquisition, installation, operation and maintenance of EV fast charging equipment and hydrogen fuel cell vehicle supply equipment.”

Pennsylvania isn’t popping with electric vehicles like California or even Florida, but EV adoption has been growing quickly in recent years. The number of EVs registered in the state grew by nearly 35% from September 2019 to September 2020 (when that figure of 15,000+ was collected), and it grew by nearly 150% from September 2018 to September 2020.

Some other recent news from EVgo this year include that it is adding Tesla adapters to 400+ of its stations and it’s a founding member of Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA).

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here