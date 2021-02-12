Connect with us

Photo courtesy EVgo

EVgo Adding 400+ Tesla Connectors At Its EV Fast Charging Stations

EVgo is expanding its offering for Tesla drivers to help them charge at more EVgo stations across the nation. The company is upgrading hundreds of its charging stations with integrated Tesla connectors which will further its reach as the only EV charging platform that is both 100% renewable electricity powered and capable of charging all three fast-charging standards. These standards are CHAdeMO, SAE Combo or CCS, and Tesla’s — and it will do this without the need for a separate adaptor.

EVgo noted in its press release that this in combination with its industry-leading uptime of 98% will further extend the benefits of owning an EV to more U.S. drivers while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

EVgo will deploy over 400 integrated Tesla connectors at its existing EVgo stations. There are also an additional 200 connectors reserved for new EVgo charging stations that are planned for 2021 in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, and Miami.

EVgo, which is the only third-party fast-charging network incorporated in the Tesla navigation system here in the U.S., wants to provide convenient and reliable charging options as broadly as possible. Tesla represents as much as 80% of the U.S. market for EVs, EVgo noted in its press release. So, if you want to serve EV drivers in the United States, you need to serve Tesla drivers. Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo, shared her enthusiasm for the company’s commitment to reliable fast charging for all EV drivers.

“EVgo’s expansion of integrated Tesla connectors underscores our commitment to delivering convenient and reliable fast charging to all EV drivers,” Zoi said. “EV drivers seek efficiency and convenience in how they charge their vehicles, including the ability to shop while they charge. Today’s exciting announcement will make it even easier for Tesla drivers to top up while they grocery shop and run other errands while driving greater utilization across our growing charging network.”

The new integrated Tesla connectors in EVgo’s charging stations are capable of providing 100 miles of charge in 30 minutes, and the pool of EV drivers and vehicles is expected to increase to more than 7 million by 2027. EVgo noted that its network will continue to expand. This is just the beginning.

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

