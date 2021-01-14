ZETA Publishes 100% Electric Vehicle Roadmap For 2030 For USA

January 14th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

For those of us who have followed the electric vehicle market for years, sometimes the growth seems slower than expected (the US market these days, for example) and sometimes it seems faster than expected (the European market this past year checks that box). Overall, though, a couple of mid-term and long-term targets are often expressed by people who follow this industry closely: 50% EV market share by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

Naturally, one factor here is that they are convenient figures numerically (½ by halfway to 2030 and 100% by the end of this decade). Though, they seem quite achievable despite many large organizations and companies having milder forecasts or targets.

One new organization, Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), is mapping it out for the US, though. Before we get into the news, have a look at the founding members of this organization, which is 100% focused on this 100% EVs by 2030 target:

ABB

Albemarle Corporation

Arrival

ChargePoint

ConEdison

Copper Development Association, Inc.

Duke Energy

Edison International

Enel X

EVBox

EVgo

Faraday Future

Ioneer

Li-Cycle

Lordstown Motors

Lucid Motors

NextEra Energy

Piedmont Lithium

PG&E Corporation

Proterra

Redwood Materials

Rivian

Siemens

Southern Company

SRP

Tesla

Vistra

Volta

Uber

WAVE

That’s an impressive list of companies across the EV ecosystem. It includes electric vehicle producers, EV charging station producers, mining companies, utilities, electric bus companies, battery recycling companies, and … Uber. “The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) offers national policymakers a chance to create hundreds of thousands of domestic manufacturing jobs, protect public health, and secure American leadership in this innovative space,” the organization notes. “ZETA looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Congress to cultivate a strong clean transportation sector and accelerate the transition to EVs.”

ZETA then lays out 6 core areas where it has listed 34 policy proposals it thinks are important or helpful to reaching that 100% EVs by 2030 target. Their summaries of these 6 pillars are concise, clear, and pointed, so here they are in ZETA’s own words:

1. Light-Duty Electric Vehicle Consumer Adoption

Point-of-sale consumer incentives, along with early retirement and tax incentives, will accelerate the demand for electric vehicles.

2. Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electrification

Buses, service, and delivery vehicles are primed for electrification, and fleet buyers are eager to save on service, maintenance, and fuel costs. New tax credits, retirement incentives, and targeted programs will further accelerate and drive demand for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

3. National Charging Initiative

ZETA is calling for a $30 billion investment in charging infrastructure. An investment of this scale will create thousands of jobs, stimulate local economies, eliminate range anxiety, and pave the way for transportation electrification that meets every community’s needs.

4. Encourage Domestic Manufacturing

The automotive industry was once the symbol of a dominant American manufacturing sector. Electric vehicles give us a unique opportunity to re-establish the United States as global leaders in production and innovative technology. ZETA’s policy proposals promote production across the entire supply chain, from raw materials to manufacturing to battery recycling.

5. Performance and Emissions Standards

Strong emissions targets will protect public health and send powerful market signals to speed the transition to zero-emission modes of transportation.

6. Federal Leadership

ZETA urges the federal government to lead the way by committing to the electrification of its own fleet, investing in charging infrastructure, and promoting federal EV rental. Federal leadership can provide an aligned vision for electrification that empowers local leaders with the necessary expertise and resources.

Many more details, including all 34 policy proposals, can be found here.

We’ll be digging into these more in coming weeks, months, and probably years. For now, though, what stands out to you? Some of my first thoughts are that it’s interesting and good to see a focus on the whole EV supply chain, even going beyond manufacturing into mining. That is a great sign for the industry as a whole, and for aiming to create a more balanced global market for minerals critical to electric vehicle batteries and motors. Naturally, it’s also uplifting to see a strong, separate focus on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, which emit an enormous amount of pollution and need different carrot & stick policies than the light-duty vehicle market.

