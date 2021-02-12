BYD Lands First Electric Fleet Order In Romania

Build Your Dreams (BYD) reached another landmark just last month in its ongoing expansion in Europe. In January, BYD confirmed its first fleet order of nine pure-electric BYD 12-meter buses in Romania. The Municipality of Buzău placed the order, and Transbus Buzău will operate the new electric buses in the southeast of the country.

The mayor of Buzău, Constantin Toma, attended the official signing of the order contract at Buzău’s city hall. Toma was accompanied by Chief of Department Project Development & Implementation Luminița Colțeanu, Director of Transbus Buzău Gică Toader, and Tal Lahav, CEO of New Kopel Car Import, which is BYD’s partner in Romania.

Most of the eBuses will be manufactured at BYD’s production facility in Komárom, Hungary. BYD noted in its press release that its 12-meter model eBus is its best-selling model in Europe. Public transport operators in major towns and cities have testified to its attributes, such as its single-charge capability, safety, reliability, and passenger comfort.

In a statement, Mayor Toma spoke about his delight at signing this contract for his city. “We’re delighted to have signed this important contract for the city of Buzău, and accessing European funds to improve the quality of life in our city,” he said. “We want to improve public transport in Buzău as much as possible. Presently,” he said, “pollution is a problem due to the very large number of cars. In the last four years, the number of cars has doubled.”

“Route 10 is the longest bus route and, making a profitability calculation for buses, we found that this route was the best for these electric buses. Part of Route 10 on Unirii Street will be suitable thanks to modernization. It was a condition, in fact, that the street on which the buses will circulate be modernized,” Luminița Colțeanu, Chief of Department Project Development & Implementation said.

Isbrand Ho, BYD’s Europe Managing Director, spoke of the company’s delight at bringing zero-emissions public transport to Buzău. “From Portugal in the west and now to Romania in the east, and also to the north, BYD continues to expand into markets the length and breadth of Europe. We are delighted to bring zero-emission public transport in Buzău,” he said, “and I am confident this local operation will serve as a template for other Romanian towns and cities to introduce eMobility for their own citizens and to realize the benefits of safe, reliable, comfortable and, above all, clean public transport.”

