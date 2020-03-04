Tesla Model S P100D vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Tesla Model X — Drag Race

March 4th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

This drag race is different from the previous ones where Teslas competed against other EVs or shamed gas guzzlers for their sluggish performance. This time it is the entire production lineup* of Tesla cars contesting to show off their electric muscle. (*Not yet including the Tesla Model Y.)

AutoTrader took a Tesla Model S P100D vs. a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and a Tesla Model X Long Range AWD in the first race. The Model S P100D, being the quickest production car in the world (electric or not), wins this race with a considerable margin.

In the next race, a Tesla Model 3 Performance takes its place on the drag strip, but it’s still no match for the Model S P100D — which is also very clear by looking at the following performance stats of all four Teslas involved in this drag race. However, this time, the Model 3 Performance took the 2nd position and the video does not share the time slips, so we won’t know the exact times when the cars crossed the finish line.

The Model 3 Performance 0–60 mph is mentioned as 3.2 seconds. A Model 3 Performance owner, @TesLatino, was able to crank out a record 0–60 mph lap at 3.02s — Tesla normally sandbags the numbers, like it’s currently doing with the Model Y’s range. On that topic, in a recent paid over-the-air software update, Tesla improved the 0–60 mph time of the Model 3 AWD from 4.4s to 3.9s. Tests showed that they were even better at around 3.7s.





