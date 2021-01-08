This Is The E-Bike Parking Solution You’ve Been Waiting For: Meet HAVN

January 8th, 2021 by Jo Borrás

While I think few Americans might have gotten this prediction right in — say, January of 2019 — there is no question that 2020 was the year that e-bikes rose to prominence as a genuinely considered, mainstream transportation option in many US cities. From the high end to the low end, though, these electrically-assisted 2-wheelers almost always represent some significant investment from their buyers, and that makes e-bike parking a problem that many are still trying to solve for. If the good people at Street Waves get their way, though, you just might be able to find that special safe haven for your e-bike … with the new HAVN parking locker made specifically for e-bikes!

Made in bike-friendly Belgium, the HAVN e-bike parking unit combines a 55 liter (14.5 gallon), stainless steel rectangular locker with a raised horizontal steel bracket at the top of the locker, and another bracket extending out from the bottom. The clever design allows riders to simply pull into an open spot and lock into their bike into place without the need to lift the bike or worry about dropping it while you’re fumbling for the lock. There’s even a strip of fast-growth wood on the face of the bracket protects the bike’s paint from scratches.

The best part? The HAVN can be wired into the local electrical grid, so riders can juice up while they’re visiting the juice bar. Which — do people still go juice bars? Are we allowed to go to juice bars, what with the ‘Rona and all?

Hop on your e-bike, ride out to the nearest juice bar, and find out. Chances are that they don’t have a HAVN outside quite yet, though, so you’ll miss out on the easy parking and charging experience that Street Waves is promising. You’ll probably have to carry everything inside, too, since any juice bars that are still around probably don’t have stainless steel lockers outside, either.

Man, these HAVN things just makes sense, don’t they!?

Take a few seconds to watch Street Waves’ concept video below, which shows off how the bikes roll into the space, and how these could be purchased “in series” to create little mini e-bike parking lots outside of restaurants, cafes, or even (especially?) office and government buildings. Once you’re done, let us know what you think of these little e-bike havens (I get it!?) in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Streetwaves HAVN | E-Bike Parking Solution

Source | Images: Street Waves, via New Atlas.









