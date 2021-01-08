Fun Fact: Each Koenigsegg Regera Comes With Proof Of A 0–300 km/h Record Run!

January 8th, 2021 by Jo Borrás

Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg has proven time and again that it builds some seriously fast hybrid-electric hypercars. Last summer, a Koenigsegg Regera “Burnout King” set a new production car record when its biofuel-powered V8 and three electric motors accelerated it from 0–300 km/h in just 11.65 seconds. Yesterday, the company made a bit of a bold claim on Instagram to back up that fact when it announced that every one of the million-dollar Regeras sent to customers not only could reproduce that record … but that they already had!

This might seem like a rather mundane fact. Like, “Yeah, of course a Regera can do that. They said it could last year.” The thing is, that’s not really how the world works — and, certainly, not the world of ultra go-fast cars and motorcycles.

See, when a company like Ferrari, for example, comes out with a new car, they’ll often have buyers sign agreements that they won’t resell the car for “x” number of months, or they can’t export the car, or (and this is a big one) they won’t let an unauthorized agent or agency test the car. Even Top Gear, that famous BBC set comedy pretending to be a car show, couldn’t get on the “approved” list to test a Ferrari — the only way they’d allow it, in fact, was if the company was allowed to bring its own Ferrari, to a track of its choosing, with its own support crew, and its own Stig (a sort of tamed racing driver) to do any of the actual driving that may occur.

This isn’t even a new thing. Back in the 90s, Aston Martin famously debuted an ultra-powerful, twin supercharged, 550+ HP version of its Vantage supercoupe that struggled to even hit 300 km/h once they were in private hands. Which, I mean — they should be able to hit 175 MPH with 200 fewer HP than that, so what was really going on there, you know?

So, in that supercar-laden world of smoke and mirrors and internet bravado and fragile masculinity and, often, more money than sense, it is incredibly refreshing to see an automaker put their customer’s cars through their paces as part of their pre-delivery process. The fact that it happens to be a pioneer of sustainable ICE, hybrid, and EV drivetrain technology doing the thing makes it oh so much better, too.

