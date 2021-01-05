Lynk & Co ZERO EV Concept Hits The Track (Video)

January 5th, 2021 by Jo Borrás

The Volvo-Geely joint venture project Lynk & Co continued its forward march last month when it took an early prototype of its upcoming ZERO electric car out to the Yan Cheng test facility in China’s Jiangsu Province. And, yes, it really has only been about three months since the original concept car was shown at Beijing!

In addition to coming up with marketing numbers like top speed, range, and 0-60 times, the high-speed tests were meant to both test and showcase the ZERO’s chassis technology. Stuff like the car’s electronically-controlled air suspension system, which it claims will help the sporty wagon shooting brake to deliver “class-leading luxurious performance and high-speed handling capabilities.” The results were, reportedly, a sub-four second 0-60 time and a range of about 700 kilometers (about 430 miles) courtesy of an 800-volt battery pack that — again, per Geely — has, “no power degradation for the first 200,000km of its targeted 2-million-kilometre lifespan.”

As impressive as those numbers might sound, the most impressive aspect of the Lynk & Co ZERO test is that it was able to happen at all. Three months from concept to prototype, even with production designs well underway, is lightning fast in industry terms. “The speed at which we have taken the SEA (platform) based ZERO EV from concept to production-ready is really amazing,” offers Kent Bovellan, the Chief Engineer for the SEA Architecture platform at Geely Auto Group. “Today, we are gathering real-world data that matches our early estimations for SEA and for the ZERO EV. We are creating a new type of electric vehicle that matches performance with quality, and quality with technology.”

It’s understood that some version of Geely’s SEA platform will eventually find its way under an upcoming Volvo slotted beneath the XC40 crossover SUV and Geely’s own Preface line, using the electric motors developed by the JV and built by Volvo in China. Until that’s confirmed, though, check out some of the ZERO’s highlighted details in the photo gallery below, and then tell us about your impression of the car’s dynamic debut in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Lynk & Co ZERO EV Track Test | Official Video

