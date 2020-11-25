Tesla Model 3 Aftermarket Floor Mats, Sunshade, Cupholders, & More (Video)

November 25th, 2020 by Scott Cooney

Since buying my Tesla Model 3 a year and change ago, I’ve spent nothing on its upkeep, fuel, and maintenance. Free chargers all over our town and some friends with excess solar capacity who like playing chess while I power my car in their driveway make every mile I’ve driven a free one. But there are some things I’ve long wanted that the car lacked when I bought it, so it was with great excitement that I found some aftermarket accessories specifically designed for the Tesla through EVAnnex.

The floor mats are easy to pull out and wash, weighted perfectly so that they don’t move around, and very durable. The dual Qi charger means no more wires — just plop your phone right on the field and it starts to charge. The sunshade cuts the heat in the car A LOT, making it way more fun to drive at high noon. The trunk organizer is easy to carry out and keeps three separate compartments organized. It also hides away in the trunk under the floor mat.

But the best thing is the cupholder insert. As much as Tesla overperforms on engineering in so many ways, their cupholders have always confounded me. I have yet to find a drink that fits them. Cans, bottles, and most cups are too small, and therefore bounce around a bit, spilling if overfilled as I’m rounding a hairpin turn on some of the mountain roads near my house. Sometimes I’ll make a larger beverage and put it in a 32 oz mason jar, but that is too big. So … what they had in mind for that I don’t know. But the cupholder insert has tabs that keep can/bottle/cup-sized drinks in place, reducing or eliminating spillage.

