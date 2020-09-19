Upcoming Clean Tech Events

  
   

Virtual Trade Show – Small business Saturday
Saturday, November 29, 3 PM EST, 12 PST

Join some innovators in clean tech that are small but powerful! We define small business as those with less than 25 employees, and we are featuring some great small businesses who are working to help make the world a better place in this virtual trade show. More details forthcoming, but for now, mark your calendars!

Sunday, November 30, 3 PM EST, 12 PST

Sustainable Sunday has emerged as a more conscious consumerism approach to the typical madness of holiday shopping. In this Virtual Trade Show, we will be featuring not just clean tech, but plastics reduction companies, organic foods, and much more from the spectrum of green business. More details forthcoming, but for now, mark your calendars!

Monday, December 1, 3 PM EST, 12 PST

Back by popular demand, we return to the subject of our first ever Virtual Trade Show, with even more products and accessories to pimp your EV! Wanna turn heads? Into practical solutions? Or want to turn your Model 3 into a camper? We’ve got you covered in this trade show featuring all the best from the world of EV after market products.

