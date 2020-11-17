Published on November 17th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Updated 2021 Tesla Model 3, Faster Supercharging On Tesla Model 3 With LFP Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20
The most popular CleanTechnica articles of the first two weeks of November were led by a couple of stories about revised versions of the Tesla Model 3, followed by my monologue on how I feel about Full Self-Driving and white seats more than a year after buying my Model 3, and then a story on a Tesla teardown. Scroll down below to see the full list and to see how long it takes to get to a story that doesn’t reference Tesla.
- 1st Look At 2021 Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Model 3 With New LFP Battery Now Supercharges Even Faster?
- I Wasn’t Sure Whether To Get Tesla “Full Self Driving” & White Seats — 1 Year Later
- Teardown Finds Tesla Is 6 Years (At Least) Ahead Of The Competition
- Toyota’s President Clearly Doesn’t Understand Tesla, Its Mission, Or The Restaurant Industry
- Kenya’s “First” Tesla Model X Creates Buzz
- How Much Does It Cost To Charge An EV With A Plug From Your House?
- Why Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Is Such A Big Deal: 4D Data Continuity & Trajectory Projection
- Tesla Taxis Trickle Into NYC — Model 3 Cost Estimates vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost Estimates
- Xpeng Sets Record For Quick Rise To 10,000, NIO Sets Monthly Sales Record
- Look Out, Red States. Reality Is Starting To Hit You Hard
- Green Hydrogen Nail, Meet Shale Gas Coffin (& Nuclear Could Be Next)
- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It — Or Not
- One E-Bike To Rule Them All: Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo Promises 100+ Mile Range & 35 MPH Top Speed
- Electric Tractors Can Revolutionize Agriculture
- $39 Million To Bust US Renewable Energy Dam Wide Open
- Bloomberg: Tesla’s Made-in-China Model Y Threatens NIO’s Dominance
- Wuling Mini EV Is #1 In China In September! Tesla Model 3 Still Far Ahead In 2020.
- Race Of The Tesla Gigafactories: Giga Austin 24/7 With 3 Shifts May “Exceed Giga Berlin’s Speed”
- A Volkswagen T2 Camper Van’s Electric Conversion — Part 5
In the first half of November, we published approximately one exclusive, original story a day, on average. In chronological order, you can see those stories listed below as well.
- Joseph Biden Aims To Improve US EV Tax Credit, Restore It For Tesla & GM
- A Volkswagen T2 Camper Van’s Electric Conversion — Part 5
- France Hits Record 11.8% Plugin Share In October — Up 3.5× Year On Year
- Sweden Hits New Record With Massive 36.2% Plugin Market Share In October
- Wuling Mini EV Is #1 In China In September! Tesla Model 3 Still Far Ahead In 2020.
- Our Next President, Joe Biden, Should Do These 21 Things
- Germany — World’s 4th Largest Auto Market — Now Above 17.5% Plugin Electric Vehicle Share!
- UK Hits Record 12.1% Plugin Electric Vehicle Market Share In October
- How Are The Environment & Digital Landscapes Similar? They’re Both Polluted
- Join CleanTechnica For Our Virtual Trade Show Series!
- Tesla Taxis Trickle Into NYC — Model 3 Cost Estimates vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost Estimates
- Race Of The Tesla Gigafactories: Giga Austin 24/7 With 3 Shifts May “Exceed Giga Berlin’s Speed”
- Georgia, What Have Republican Senators Done For You?
- I Wasn’t Sure Whether To Get Tesla “Full Self Driving” & White Seats — 1 Year Later
- Tesla Reminder: Solar Power Tax Credit Drops In 2021
- Tesla’s Automotive Gross Margin Improves from 18.7% to 23.7%
- The Himiway Cruiser Rolls Onto The Scene With Massive Power & Range For Just $1,399
- Tesla Full-Self Driving Road Trip From Redwood City To Santa Cruz
