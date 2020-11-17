  
   

Published on November 17th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Updated 2021 Tesla Model 3, Faster Supercharging On Tesla Model 3 With LFP Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20

November 17th, 2020 by  

The most popular CleanTechnica articles of the first two weeks of November were led by a couple of stories about revised versions of the Tesla Model 3, followed by my monologue on how I feel about Full Self-Driving and white seats more than a year after buying my Model 3, and then a story on a Tesla teardown. Scroll down below to see the full list and to see how long it takes to get to a story that doesn’t reference Tesla.

  1. 1st Look At 2021 Tesla Model 3
  2. Tesla Model 3 With New LFP Battery Now Supercharges Even Faster?
  3. I Wasn’t Sure Whether To Get Tesla “Full Self Driving” & White Seats — 1 Year Later
  4. Teardown Finds Tesla Is 6 Years (At Least) Ahead Of The Competition
  5. Toyota’s President Clearly Doesn’t Understand Tesla, Its Mission, Or The Restaurant Industry
  6. Kenya’s “First” Tesla Model X Creates Buzz
  7. How Much Does It Cost To Charge An EV With A Plug From Your House?
  8. Why Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Is Such A Big Deal: 4D Data Continuity & Trajectory Projection
  9. Tesla Taxis Trickle Into NYC — Model 3 Cost Estimates vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost Estimates
  10. Xpeng Sets Record For Quick Rise To 10,000, NIO Sets Monthly Sales Record
  11. Look Out, Red States. Reality Is Starting To Hit You Hard
  12. Green Hydrogen Nail, Meet Shale Gas Coffin (& Nuclear Could Be Next)
  13. It’s The End Of The World As We Know It — Or Not
  14. One E-Bike To Rule Them All: Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo Promises 100+ Mile Range & 35 MPH Top Speed
  15. Electric Tractors Can Revolutionize Agriculture
  16. $39 Million To Bust US Renewable Energy Dam Wide Open
  17. Bloomberg: Tesla’s Made-in-China Model Y Threatens NIO’s Dominance
  18. Wuling Mini EV Is #1 In China In September! Tesla Model 3 Still Far Ahead In 2020.
  19. Race Of The Tesla Gigafactories: Giga Austin 24/7 With 3 Shifts May “Exceed Giga Berlin’s Speed”
  20. A Volkswagen T2 Camper Van’s Electric Conversion — Part 5

In the first half of November, we published approximately one exclusive, original story a day, on average. In chronological order, you can see those stories listed below as well.

Cars

  1. Joseph Biden Aims To Improve US EV Tax Credit, Restore It For Tesla & GM
  2. A Volkswagen T2 Camper Van’s Electric Conversion — Part 5
  3. France Hits Record 11.8% Plugin Share In October — Up 3.5× Year On Year
  4. Sweden Hits New Record With Massive 36.2% Plugin Market Share In October
  5. Wuling Mini EV Is #1 In China In September! Tesla Model 3 Still Far Ahead In 2020.
  6. Our Next President, Joe Biden, Should Do These 21 Things
  7. Germany — World’s 4th Largest Auto Market — Now Above 17.5% Plugin Electric Vehicle Share!
  8. UK Hits Record 12.1% Plugin Electric Vehicle Market Share In October
  9. How Are The Environment & Digital Landscapes Similar? They’re Both Polluted
  10. Join CleanTechnica For Our Virtual Trade Show Series!
  11. Tesla Taxis Trickle Into NYC — Model 3 Cost Estimates vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost Estimates
  12. Race Of The Tesla Gigafactories: Giga Austin 24/7 With 3 Shifts May “Exceed Giga Berlin’s Speed”
  13. Georgia, What Have Republican Senators Done For You?
  14. I Wasn’t Sure Whether To Get Tesla “Full Self Driving” & White Seats — 1 Year Later
  15. Tesla Reminder: Solar Power Tax Credit Drops In 2021
  16. Tesla’s Automotive Gross Margin Improves from 18.7% to 23.7%
  17. The Himiway Cruiser Rolls Onto The Scene With Massive Power & Range For Just $1,399
  18. Tesla Full-Self Driving Road Trip From Redwood City To Santa Cruz

 
 


 

