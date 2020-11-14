Georgia, What Have Republican Senators Done For You?

November 14th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

We have a big special election coming up in Georgia in January, an election that will decide who represents Georgia in the US Senate. Both senators for the State of Georgia will be chosen in that election. Since these races will determine who is in control of the US Senate in the coming two years, they are getting national attention and will probably pull in more political donations than any US Senate races in history. One matter that has been bugging me from time to time when it comes to this race and others is that I’m not actually sure why so many working class people vote for Republicans. As a result, I decided to look closely at what is done (and not done) in Congress by the two parties. Perhaps I’ve been missing some perspective on what the GOP offers working class Americans?

What is well known is the Republican Party has pushed forward one major policy since Donald Trump has taken office — tax cuts for rich people and corporations. Working class people have seen practically no benefit from the legislation. Meanwhile, those tax cuts have led to a historically high US budget deficit (we owe an enormous amount of money).

The other major legislative change the party nearly made was repealing the Affordable Care Act, but that was stopped by Senator John McCain (and Democrats) before McCain passed away.

For a deeper look at the policies Republicans and Democrats support, I decided to run through the legislation the Republican-controlled US Senate has passed and ignored in contrast to the legislation the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives has passed.

116th United States Congress

Let’s first look at several bills the House of Representatives has passed that the Senate has blocked or ignored in the past couple of years.

Passed in House (Led By Democrats),

Ignored in Senate (Led By Republicans)

So, basically, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed legislation to:

provide more relief for businesses, governments, and people suffering from the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic (several months ago),

fund various transportation infrastructure programs (including for transportation infrastructure in rural communities),

lower prescription drug prices and health care costs,

set the requirement that each US President create a climate action plan (including “report on the effect of the Paris Agreement on clean energy job development in rural communities,” where many clean energy jobs are expected to be created),

help shift the US toward net neutrality,

get big money out of politics,

make voting more fair and secure (ironically),

improve background checks on gun purchases,

provide Dreamers (immigrants brought to the US as kids) a path to citizenship,

improve accountability for law enforcement misconduct,

improve policies created to “prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking,”

help prevent foreign interference in US elections.

Republicans in the Senate would not even lift a finger to get any of the above passed into law. That is, the Senate did not even take a vote on these bills. They went straight from the House into limbo, no man’s land.

Passed in the House AND the Senate

In the 116th United States Congress, numerous pieces of legislation were also passed by both the House and the Senate and signed by President Trump. There were also a couple of bills passed by Congress but then vetoed by President Trump. These first three were notables bills that made it into law:

The John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, which “designated more than 1,300,000 acres (5,300 km2) of wilderness area, expanded several national parks and other areas of the National Park System, and established four new national monuments while redesignating others. Other provisions included making the Land and Water Conservation Fund permanent, protecting a number of rivers and historic sites, and withdrawing land near Yellowstone National Park and North Cascades National Park from mining.” John Dingell was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1955 until 2015, making him the longest serving Congressman in history before his death.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the CARES Act, which “addresses economic impacts of, and otherwise responds to, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. The bill authorizes emergency loans to distressed businesses, including air carriers, and suspends certain aviation excise taxes. … The bill also provides funding for $1,200 tax rebates to individuals, with additional $500 payments per qualifying child. The rebate begins phasing out when incomes exceed $75,000 (or $150,000 for joint filers). The bill establishes limits on requirements for employers to provide paid leave.”

The Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020: “This bill requires the President, in consultation with relevant federal agencies, to develop a strategy to secure and protect U.S. fifth and future generations (5G) systems and infrastructure. Such strategy, to be known as the National Strategy to Secure 5G and Next Generation Wireless Communications, shall (1) ensure the security of 5G wireless communications systems and infrastructure within the United States; (2) assist mutual defense treaty allies, strategic partners, and other countries in maximizing the security of 5G systems and infrastructure; and (3) protect the competitiveness of U.S. companies, privacy of U.S. consumers, and integrity of standards-setting bodies.”

More legislation passed by both houses of Congress can be found here, but it is mostly minor legislation (like naming of post offices) or niche legislation.

There were also two items that both chambers of Congress passed but Donald Trump vetoed. The first was a resolution regarding the National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States, in which both arms of Congress voted to terminate Trump’s resolution, but Trump vetoed that and the US Senate didn’t provide enough votes to overturn the veto.

The second item was “A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress. (S.J.Res. 7, Vetoed April 16, 2019).” Trump vetoed the resolution.

Summary of the Differences

Overall, Democrats in the US Congress have passed legislation aimed at lowering health care costs, creating clean energy jobs, improving voting security, funding and improving our transportation infrastructure, providing more relief to people and businesses suffering from the pandemic and resulting economic challenges, and securing our election process from outside influence, among other things.

Republicans have passed tax cuts for the super wealthy and nearly repealed the Affordable Car Act, while basically ignoring the rest of those matters.

Georgia, it’s up to you to select the future of the Senate, and the United States as a whole. Choose wisely.











