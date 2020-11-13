Breaking — Elon Musk Tests Positive For SARS-CoV-2

November 13th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter, late Thursday evening, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 . Edit: There is actually some misconception about COVID-19 testing. Technically, Musk would have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

However, he was tested four times on Thursday, via the same test procedure, same test machine, and same nurse, and yet the results were inconsistent, with two of the tests showing positive, two showing negative:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Update: Note this fairly well known — but apparently not very well known — context regarding rapid antigen tests:

Low sensitivity test and likely low viral load (early course). Rapid antigen tests with sensitivities as low as 30%. Need PCR. Not bogus 🙃 pic.twitter.com/xUzuZIVjfW — Mina Nordness, MD (@MinaFaye) November 13, 2020

In other words, while the rapid antigen tests are useful for quick, rapid, regular testing in order to identify the virus quickly if it enters your system (and is thus commonly used by companies or people who need frequent testing), it is not suitable for very decisive diagnosis. Much more reliable tests, such as the PCR, should be used for such purposes.

Musk also said he feels okay and has “Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.”

Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Musk also said that he is now getting PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests from separate labs, and expects results in around 24 hours:

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

PCR is a more mature technology than the rapid antigen test that has so far given the 4 mixed results, and should therefore give more robust data about Musk’s health status.

Ever aware of his own relationship with the media and being in the public eye, Musk joined in a joke at the irony of his potentially being infected with the COVID-19 virus:

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Musk has strong views on the COVID-19 pandemic, and has found himself both praised and criticised for various statements he has made. He has mobilized Tesla to work on various solutions to the pandemic, from ventilator machines to RNA vaccine equipment.

On the other hand, Musk has railed against certain lockdowns and policies that he sees as overreactions to the pandemic, or striking the wrong balance. He has tweeted statements such as “Give people their freedom back!”

He has also accused policy makers of implementing measures that resemble fascism, saying on the 2020 Q1 earnings call in late April “This is fascist. This is not democratic, this is not freedom … give us back our Godd*m freedom.”

This is an evolving story, and we will know more in the next few hours … stay tuned.

rapid tests are known for inaccuracy (lung fluid is the best detector)

best to look at hospitalizations as that’s what stresses a system

may you recover quickly and effectively pic.twitter.com/oC8aH4B44j — chris berdos 🚚⭕️ (@jazzynaturist) November 13, 2020

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020











