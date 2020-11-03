Nissan To Go 100% Electric & Hybrid In China By 2025

November 3rd, 2020 by Jo Borrás

It was big news when California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to block the sale of internal combustion-driven passenger cars in the state after 2035, with many of Newsom’s critics insisting that he hadn’t done enough to bring carmakers on board to see if such a move was even possible. There’s at least one major automaker who shouldn’t have a problem supplying the state with EVs, however, if not the whole country. Well, “a” whole country, anyway: Nissan has announced that it will sell only electrified vehicles to China by 2035.

Nissan is taking active steps to meet China’s recently-announced plans to follow a similar “eco-friendly” vehicle model throughout mainland China as soon as 2035. As part of its response, Nissan will announce 9 all-new or updated electrified cars between now and the 2025 model year, according to Nikkei Asia. Those new models are expected to include the next-generation LEAF (or LEAF-segment vehicle), a mid-sized sedan modeled after the Sylphy (called the Sentra in the US, it’s the mainstream EV you probably want but can’t have), and (of course) the new electric Ariya crossover that’s slated to begin reaching customers sometime next year.

To help meet the growing demand of EVs in China — which was exploding already in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns, well before China’s 2035 announcement — Nissan has announced plans to increase its production capacity in China. A new Nissan assembly plants will begin operating in in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, in 2020. Another factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, is expected to follow sometime next year.

Nikkei Asia is reporting that “it will likely take about 10 years for electric vehicles to be as profitable as gasoline-powered vehicles due to high battery costs,” despite the fact that battery costs are falling quicker than many pundits had initially expected, depending on who you believe. “As the expansion of cleaner vehicles is inevitable for sustaining growth in China,” the article continues, “Beijing hopes to achieve the policy goal by promoting hybrids, which have better profit margins [than BEVs], as well.”

What do you guys think? Will these sort of legislated developments accelerate EV development and adoption, or is China’s government just kind of following the market’s lead? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know.

