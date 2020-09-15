Now 500,000 Nissan LEAFs Worldwide

September 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Nissan LEAF is a legend in the electric vehicle revolution. It doesn’t get the love of some hotter, higher selling electric vehicles (i.e., the hotter Tesla Model S and higher selling Tesla Model 3), but it has played an important role in bringing electric vehicle life to hundreds of thousands of people.

This month, Nissan passed a big milestone, producing its 500,000th LEAF. I think there’s only one other electric car that has hit that milestone — the Tesla Model 3. When someone opens up an Electric Vehicle Hall of Fame, the LEAF will quickly make it in the doors.

“LEAF globally have supported drivers towards a more sustainable society, with over 14.8 billion clean-air kilometers driven since 2010,” Nissan shares. That also means 2.4 billion kilograms of CO 2 emissions.

Fittingly, the 500,000th LEAF was delivered in Norway, which is far and away the world leader in electric vehicle market share. “My husband and I chose to buy a Nissan LEAF back in 2018, and we loved it,” the buyer, Maria Jansen, said. “We’re very excited to become the proud owners of the 500,000th Nissan LEAF. This car really meets our needs with extended range and enhanced technologies.”

The car was built in the UK. “The milestone was achieved at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, England, almost a decade after the model first went on sale. The plant has built more than 175,000 LEAF cars since it began producing the model in 2013.”

As I noted at the top, the hottest selling electric vehicle lately has been the Tesla Model 3. Interestingly, though, many Model 3 owners (or Model Y owners) have had a Nissan LEAF at some point. We have a few writers on staff who fit that description. Of course, Nissan continues to improve its model and find new buyers. In Europe, it’s the 7th best selling fully electric vehicle so far this year.











