Can We Get A Puff Daddy (Diddy) & Mase Rap Video For The New Hummer EV?

October 22nd, 2020 by Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai

Gas-guzzling ICE SUVs and big trucks are a big problem! In Europe, more than one in three cars sold were from that segment; in the US it’s one of every two cars sold. To make it worse, Transport and Environment reports that SUVs sold in the EU emit 14% more CO2 emissions than an equivalent hatchback or saloon model. So, we can see why zero emission SUVs are a really big deal. That’s why we are really excited about the upcoming Cybertruck and Rivian’s upcoming models. Now we have another model to look forward to, GMC’s Hummer EV! Check out this article on the Hummer EV and the Cybertruck.

It’s really good to start seeing all these options will be available in the near future. It will be good to get die-hard pickup and SUV fans switching to electric models. Customer engagement will be critical. This got me thinking. Before the age of Instagram influencers, good old rap songs and videos played a huge role in setting trends and driving adoption of consumer goods and automobiles. Cars have been an integral part of hip-hop culture. This article gives a good summary of some of hip-hop’s iconic automobile anthems. The old ICE Hummer makes it to Complex’s top 25 iconic hip-hop cars. The late Tupac’s Hummer was famously put on sale after his death in 1996.



As the iconic Hummer is revived as an all-electric truck, it would be good to reengage the old Hummer fan base that used to sign along to 90s rap music. Wouldn’t it be great if we got a new Puff Daddy (Diddy) and Mase song and a video with the Hummer EVs? Diddy has 17.3 million Instagram followers and 15.6 million on Twitter. Getting the hip hop world all-in on EVs would be great publicity. Diddy knows how to make hits and has also been handling marketing and promotion for Ciroc Vodka in the US for over 13 years. We saw Meek Mill tweeting he wants to buy a Tesla recently.

I wanna buy all Tesla’s… I need a Tesla rep ASAP!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 22, 2020

The more MCs and DJs and movie stars get in on the action the better! EV sales are starting to explode in a lot of markets such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Then there is of course Norway, which really stands out with sales of new EVs reaching a market share of over 60%. A major marketing push would really be the icing on the cake.

