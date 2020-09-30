Trina Solar Expands 15 GW New Module Capacity

September 30th, 2020 by Press Release

Trina Solar, the China leading solar PV module manufacturer announced this week that the company is going to build 15 GW module capacity in future three years.

The new capacity will be deployed in location of the company’s headquarter, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province. An investment agreement has been signed by Trina with local government of Changzhou High-tech Zone for total investment of no more than RMB3 billion for this expansion target. All capacities will be achieved in stages between 2020 and 2023.

This is the fifth time of Trina’s expansion statement since 2020 and also the largest plan of them. As Wu Qun, board secretary of Trina, replied to media of this expansion plan, “The 15GW high-power and high-efficiency module project is a large-scale smart energy project that the company cooperates with Changzhou City, which is very important for the company’s future production capacity.”

In January, 5 GW of new solar cell capacity was planned to be built in factory of Suqian City, Jiangsu Province. In March, Trina announced a new production facility will be set in Yancheng City, also Jiangsu Province, for 4 GW PV module capacity. Later on June 2, the company started another expansion action in Suqian City, for 6 GW PV module capacity. On August 12, new facility with 10 GW of 210 mm wafer sized solar cell was added on their Yancheng factory. Together with this time the 15 GW module capacity, Trina has planned total 25 GW of module and 15 GW of solar cell capacities so far in 2020 and all of them will locate in Jiangsu Province.

According to Trina’s financial report, the company obtains total 12 GW of solar cell and 18.4 GW of PV module capacities by end of this June. Based on the expansion actions announced in 2020 and 8 GW new module production base will be built in Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province, which was announced in last July, the total capacity of Trina Solar will increase to about 26 GW of solar cell and more than 50 GW of PV module by end of 2021.

Besides, Trina plans to utilize latest photovoltaic techniques including large size wafer of 210 mm, non-destructive cutting (NDC), multi-busbar (MBB), high density cell interconnection, overlapping, and etc. on these new lines for next generation PV module with larger power of more than 500 W and even 600 W.

In the statement to Shanghai Stock Exchange about this investment, Trina said “The signing of this agreement is helpful to enhance the company’s core scientific research capabilities and further expanding the field of technological innovation. Meanwhile, it also helps to accelerate the overall renewal of the company’s production capacity and product technology upgrades. It is in line with the company’s long-term development strategy and the interests of all shareholders.”

Courtesy of Trina Solar.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode