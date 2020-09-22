Onyx Solar PV Helps McDonald’s Build Its 1st Zero-Emissions Restaurant In The US

September 22nd, 2020 by Press Release

McDonald’s just introduced a flagship restaurant located west of Disney on Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, Florida. The opening of this restaurant demonstrates the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency as it will become a Zero Energy Building, its first Zero Emissions restaurant in the US.

McDonald’s wanted to have an efficient restaurant, with 100% green energy and without CO 2 emissions into the atmosphere. McDonald’s also wanted to educate everyone who uses it, so inside, users will be able to watch videos about the project, as well as techniques and changes they can make in their lives to help fight climate change.

Solar power plays a key role in achieving this goal as the restaurant installed 465 m2 of photovoltaic glass in the outdoor porch skylights, which will produce 79,000 kWh / year.

Photovoltaic Skylight

McDonald’s has chosen Onyx Solar’s photovoltaic glass to integrate into its new flagship restaurant located in Walt Disney. McDonald’s has just unveiled its Global Flagship located on the west side of Disney’s property on Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, Florida. The opening of this restaurant shows the company’s firm commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency since it will become a zero-energy building and the first zero-emission restaurant in the U.S., thanks to the innovative building material of Onyx Solar among other sustainable initiatives.

Feasibility Study of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Skylight in California

<0.05€

Energy Cost

15.6%

Internal Rate of Return

<4 years

Payback

Data:

Total Area — 465 M 2

Total Area — 465 M Electricity generated in 35 years — 2,068,360 kWh

Electricity generated in 35 years — 2,068,360 kWh Total lighting points operating 4 hours per day in 35 years — 4,064 lighting points

Total lighting points operating 4 hours per day in 35 years — 4,064 lighting points CO 2 emissions avoided in 35 years — 1,386 tons of CO 2

CO emissions avoided in 35 years — 1,386 tons of CO Barrels of oil saved in 35 years — 1,217 barrels per m2

Solar energy plays a key role in the pursuit of this goal since the restaurant installed 1,765 m2 (19,000 sqft) of traditional solar panels on the roof and drive-thru canopy; and 465 m2 (5,000 sqft) of photovoltaic glass units on the outdoor porch skylights. These allow for the building to produce 679,000 kWh/year combined.

However, these are not the only sustainability and energy-efficient measures deployed. Ross Barney Architects designed the building to be naturally ventilated, and its windows operate with sensors that make them close automatically when air conditioning is required. Also, an impressive lush garden wall featuring their corporate logo helps absorb additional CO 2 .

Clearly, this is the way to go moving forward, as McDonald’s plans to prevent 150 million metric tons of CO 2 emissions by 2030, following its Science Based Target Initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which launched in 2018.

Onyx Solar designed and manufactured the PV glass panels installed on the outdoor porch. They are made of two layers of ¼” fully tempered glass, where the interior lite comes in a light grey color. The average light transmittance achieved is 36%, which boosts the indoor-outdoor connection by letting additional light into the porch dining area.

This is an installation of 192 units of 291 watt/unit crystalline silicon glass with a gray finish, which means a total installed power of 55.80 kWp. Each unit contains 66 mono-crystalline silicon solar cells embedded in the glass. It measures 2,057 x 1,117 mm (6.8 x 3.8 ft) and it is UL1703 listed.

