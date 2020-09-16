Vestas Appoints Eduardo Medina as President of Vestas North America & Javier Rodriguez Diez as President of Vestas Mediterranean

September 16th, 2020 by Press Release

The wind market in the USA is entering a new phase, where demand will be driven by wind energy’s cost-competitiveness, the phase out of the production tax credit (PTC), and states looking to address the climate crisis. In this changing and growing market, Vestas must execute at unprecedented levels of activity, as well as adjusting its commercial focus. To lead the transition towards these goals, Eduardo Medina, currently President of Vestas Mediterranean, has been appointed President of Vestas North America. Simultaneously, Javier Rodriguez Diez, currently Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Key Account Management, will supersede Eduardo Medina as President of Vestas Mediterranean. Eduardo Medina replaces Chris Brown, who has successfully led Vestas North America since 2012 and will leave the company to pursue his own enterprise.

“Wind energy and Vestas are entering a new phase in the USA, where we want to remain the strongest possible partner for our stakeholders. In this changing and growing market, the time is right for both new leadership in Vestas North America, and for Chris Brown to pursue his own enterprise, and I’m therefore very satisfied that our succession planning enables us to make this change. We would like to thank Chris for his huge contribution and significant results both for Vestas and the USA’s renewable sector, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas.

Vestas’ current commitments in the USA remain, and we will continue to maintain a solid footprint while working to develop sustainable energy solutions to meet the market’s changing needs. The USA has been Vestas’ largest market every year since 2013, while deliveries have grown almost 50 percent in the last five years.

Since joining as President of Vestas Mediterranean in 2018, Eduardo Medina has led the business unit to achieve significant sales growth and increased operational efficiency across a very large and diverse set of markets. Under Eduardo Medina’s tenure, Vestas Mediterranean has improved its execution and sustained its overall market leadership across the region’s 27 markets, including strengthening relationships with global strategic customers with a strong presence in the USA.

“During his time at Vestas, Eduardo Medina has proved his ability to adapt operations to changing market needs and grow sales while improving organisational efficiency. Combined with Eduardo’s experience from working in American companies, I am confident Eduardo has the experience and capabilities to lead Vestas North America forcibly through the coming period of shifting market dynamics,” said Juan Araluce, Executive Vice President & Chief Sales Officer.

To replace Eduardo Medina as President of Vestas Mediterranean, Vestas has appointed Javier Rodriguez Diez who has previously served as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, Vestas Mediterranean. Over the past 20 years, Javier Rodriguez Diez has held various positions in Vestas Mediterranean and brings substantial knowledge of all markets and the breadth of Vestas Mediterranean’s value chain, making him the natural successor to Eduardo Medina as President of Vestas Mediterranean.

“Javier Rodriguez Diez has a proven track record from Vestas within sales and execution and is among the most knowledgeable colleagues about the Vestas Mediterranean region. The heterogeneity of the Mediterranean region requires comprehensive understanding of both market conditions and execution challenges, and with Javier’s background we’re appointing a President that is highly competent across both areas,” said Juan Araluce, Executive Vice President & Chief Sales Officer.

Eduardo Medina is expected to relocate to the USA as soon as current immigration restrictions in USA related to COVID-19 allow. Until then, Eduardo Medina will remain based in Spain.

