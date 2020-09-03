Living Vehicle & Volta Power Systems Partner on Luxury Trailer Offering Solar, Electric Vehicle Charging, Battery Storage for Extended Off-Grid Living

September 3rd, 2020 by Press Release

Largest capacity lithium-ion power system available on a residential trailer enables off-grid experience with minimized emissions

As Americans seek alternatives for safe living and travel in the COVID-19 pandemic, Living Vehicle is partnering with Volta Power Systems on lithium-ion storage for the 2021 Living Vehicle luxury travel trailer that allows users to live off-grid and recharge electric vehicles (EVs). The Living Vehicle offers up to 3080 watts of solar and 47,600 watt-hours of energy storage, the highest capacity lithium-ion system available in a luxury trailer. Living Vehicle owners can also charge their EVs at rates of up to 44 miles per charge-hour using optional 240-volt exportable power.

“To enjoy true off-grid living, access to reliable energy is a necessary and life-sustaining resource for safety, health and comfort,” said Joanna Hofmann, co-founder and CMO of Living Vehicle. “Our customers value the flexibility to avoid RV parks and stay anywhere with all the luxury comforts of shore power.”

Founded in 2017, Living Vehicle has seen customer demand meet their production run in the high-end trailer market for the last several years. More akin to a luxury apartment than an RV, the vehicle blends modern architecture with self-sufficient technology to enable a high-end, off-grid living experience. The luxury trailers leverage advanced energy storage, redundant generation and water conservation technology to preserve and extend utility resources for days or weeks while still supporting high-power amenities like air-conditioning, appliances and entertainment. Coupled with solar and optional liquid propane generation, they offer customers the opportunity to maximize their time off-grid.

The announcement comes as Americans are finding creative ways to satiate their wanderlust during the COVID-19 pandemic. Would-be adventurers are showing preference for more self-sufficient domestic travel options like RVs, resulting in skyrocketed demand. Living Vehicle is positioning to meet these demands with even greater freedom and safety.

“With the continued disruption of COVID-19, advanced energy is helping us reimagine what’s possible for adventure, safety, and everyday life,” said Jack Johnson, founder and CEO of Volta Power Systems. “More than any other trailer on the market, Living Vehicle uses the Volta system to its fullest capability, creating an off-grid experience never before possible.”

Living Vehicle is releasing three different models for 2021, each with increasing Volta system sizes accompanied by hefty solar power generation setups. The 2021 PRO model offers 47,600 watt-hours of energy storage with an industry-leading 3,080-watt solar array. For users with a companion EV or who are planning for an electric tow vehicle, Living Vehicle’s 2021 models will also support exportable power for EV charging directly from the trailer.

“Many of our customers have down-payments on electric trucks like Tesla’s Cybertruck or the Rivian, which require access to reliable charging for long-term off-grid use,” said Matthew Hofmann, co-founder and lead designer. “With the ability to export high-voltage power from the Volta system, Living Vehicle models will be able to quickly and sustainably charge these tow vehicles or companion cars using stored energy.”

The Volta system can charge from shore power, solar panels, an optional alternator (installed in a gasoline or diesel tow vehicle), or an optional Cummins generator. These layers of redundant power supply are critical for long-term health and safety in severe weather or natural disasters.

The Living Vehicle 2021 luxury travel trailers are available for reservation this month, with deliveries slated for early 2021.

About Living Vehicle: Founded in 2017, Living Vehicle blends modern architecture and technology to create the ultimate luxury travel trailer. Quality comes first in these high-end adaptable spaces that allow you to live, travel, work, and seek adventure off-grid in any environment. With a passion for freedom, wellness, and sustainability, the company works every day toward a vision of a completely self-sufficient, net-zero mobile living space. For more information, visit https://www.livingvehicle.com.

About Volta Power Systems: Founded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium-ion energy storage solutions for small to midsize businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicle OEMs trust Volta to deliver advanced, automotive-grade power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end-users. For more information, visit https://voltapowersystems.com.

