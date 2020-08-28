Over 700 Volkswagen ID.3 1st Editions Roll Off Ship In Norway (Video Of 3)

August 28th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Volkswagen ID.3 is here. After years of anticipation, after years of publishing early concept images of the electric car, after years of bold Volkswagen sales targets for the new electric vehicle era, the ID.3 is here.

Earlier today, Jürgen Stackmann, Board Member at Volkswagen Brand for Sales, Marketing & After Sales, tweeted out a video of three of the first Volkswagen ID.3 vehicles deboarding a ship at dawn in Norway. It’s a beautiful sight. It’s also a key landmark for thousands of employees who have made this car a reality and gotten it to production. This could be a monumental model in automotive history, the vehicle that will essentially take the baton from the Volkswagen Golf and kick off Volkswagen’s ID lineup.

Over 700 #VWID3 1STs arrived in #Norway by ship early this morning. 👍 Now, they’re on their way to our dealers and First Mover customers. Getting closer to delivery day and start of First Mover Club!#FridayMotivation

(14,5 kWh/100 km(komb.); CO2-Emission in g/km: 0; EEK: A+) pic.twitter.com/jDx41e0qFN — Jürgen Stackmann (@jstackmann) August 28, 2020

Despite being part of a moderate, mass-market segment, it elegantly imbues an elegance and futurism that is subtly appealing. The unique lights, the interesting nose, the tasteful trim that brings attention to the back hatch. I’m a fan.

Aside from the fact that the video of their arrival in Norway is somewhat magical, it’s uplifting to see that this ship held more than 700 ID.3 1st Edition vehicles for Volkswagen brand enthusiasts and other early buyers of the competitive model. How many ships have arrived or will arrive in August? How many in September? How many units of the ID.3 will make it to the homes of ecstatic buyers this year? Not even José Pontes knows, but we can say with certainty the model is going to try to climb the 2020 sales rankings quickly.

