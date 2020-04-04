New Volkswagen ID.3 Videos Focus On Innovative HUD & Lighting Protocols

April 4th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Volkswagen has released a series of videos designed to educate consumers about some of the features that will be included in or available with its upcoming ID.3 battery electric car. It is safe to assume they will also be part of the ID.4 electric SUV coming later this year and future cars from Volkswagen based on the company’s MEB electric car chassis.

First up is a video that showcases the innovative augmented reality head-up display that will be optional on the ID.3. It’s a nice piece of work for those who intend to actually drive their car as opposed to having the car drive them. The display projects real-time visual cues that help the driver navigate to the desired destination without taking eyes off the road. The video also focuses on the standard lane-keeping assist system and optional adaptive cruise control systems.

A second video introduces viewers to some of the features they will find in the interior of the cars. Most controls are now handled by the central touchscreen and can be activated with either a touch of the finger or by voice commands. Capacitive touch controls on the steering wheel make setting the driver’s preferences easy.

Lastly, the Volkswagen ID.3 headlights will greet you when you approach the car (not sure how necessary that feature is) and a “Hell0 ID.3” voice command system will allow the driver to set the car’s sound and climate control systems before driving begins. Think of it as Siri or Alexa for your car.

The videos make the ID.3 look like a very appealing car. Yes, it’s true, Tesla has broken trail for every electric car that will follow in its wake and the California company must be given credit for pushing the EV revolution forward. But there’s a reason why there is room in the marketplace for both Coke and Pepsi, McDonald’s and Burger King. Consumers like choices.

What a drab world it would be if the only option when buying a new electric car was what color your Model Y should be. The ID.3 and its stablemates will be a welcome addition to EV world once they go on sale later this year (coronavirus permitting).

For a more in depth look at a top of the line, fully equipped ID.3, check out Bjorn Nyland’s full walkaround video from last November. Can’t wait to try one of these cars on for size!

